Axis Nifty Defence Index Fund-should you invest in India's defence story?

India’s defence sector is no longer just about national security—it is fast becoming an investment theme. Riding on this shift, Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday launched the Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund, a new passive fund that aims to tap into the country’s long-term defence growth story.

But what exactly is this fund, why is defence suddenly an investment opportunity, and should you consider putting your money into it?

What is this fund all about?

The Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund is an open-ended index fund that tracks the Nifty India Defence Index (Total Return Index).

In simple terms:

It does not actively pick stocks

It replicates an index of defence-related companies

Its goal is to deliver returns similar to the index, before expenses

The fund will invest in companies involved in:

Aerospace and defence equipment

Shipbuilding

Explosives

Defence services

These companies are selected based on their exposure to defence revenues, and the index is rebalanced twice a year to maintain discipline.

Why is defence becoming a big investment theme?

The timing of this launch is not accidental. Defence is seeing a global and domestic structural boom.

Globally:

Defence spending crossed $2.7 trillion in 2024

Rising geopolitical tensions and conflicts are driving sustained military investments

This is not a short-term spike—it reflects a shift towards a multipolar world, where countries are investing heavily in security.

India’s defence story is accelerating

India is emerging as a key player in this trend.

Defence budget has grown 2.7x since FY14, reaching about ₹6.8 lakh crore in FY26

Domestic production has nearly doubled in five years

Defence exports have surged from ₹2,000 crore (FY17) to over ₹23,000 crore (FY25)

This shows three clear trends:

The government is spending more

India is producing more domestically

Indian companies are exporting globally

Policies like Atmanirbhar Bharat and higher FDI limits are also encouraging private sector participation.

"“India’s defence sector is undergoing a multi-year transformation, supported by rising budgets, strong policy intent, and expanding export opportunities. Through the Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund, we are offering investors a low-cost, rules-based way to participate in this structural growth theme. This fund is well-suited for investors with a long-term perspective who are looking to align their portfolios with India’s strategic and manufacturing priorities," said B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC.

Key attributes of the fund:

India’s defence sector is witnessing a structural upcycle, driven by rising domestic defence spending, a strong policy push under Atmanirbhar Bharat, and accelerating defence exports from a lower base. The global shift towards a multipolar world order is further supporting sustained defence expenditure, creating long-term opportunities for Indian defence companies even as recent market corrections have made valuations relatively more attractive.

The fund will be managed by Nandik Mallik and Rohit Gautam, and follows a passive investment approach, eliminating fund manager bias while offering diversification across leading defence focused companies.

So what is the opportunity for investors?

For investors, this creates a long-term growth theme.

Unlike cyclical sectors, defence has:

Strong government backing

Long-term contracts and visibility

Increasing global demand

This makes it attractive as a structural play, not just a short-term trade.

Why an index fund and not active investing?

The fund follows a passive strategy, which has some advantages:

Lower cost compared to active funds

Transparent and rules-based

No fund manager bias

You are essentially betting on the sector as a whole, rather than individual stock selection.

But there are risks you should understand

Despite the strong story, defence is not a low-risk sector.

High volatility

Defence stocks can move sharply based on:

Government orders

Policy changes

Geopolitical events

Thematic concentration

This fund is focused only on defence-related companies, meaning:

Less diversification

Higher risk compared to broad market funds

Valuation swings

Defence stocks have seen strong rallies in recent years, and while corrections have made valuations more reasonable, volatility remains.

Who should consider this fund?

This fund is not for everyone.

It may suit you if:

You have a long-term horizon (5+ years)

You want exposure to a high-growth theme

You are comfortable with short-term volatility

It is best used as:

A small allocation within a diversified portfolio

Ideally through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans)

Key Highlights of the fund:

• Type: An open-ended Index Fund tracking Nifty India Defence TRI

• Benchmark: Nifty India Defence TRI

• New Fund Offer (NFO) Period: April 10, 2026 to April 24, 2026

• Fund Manager: Nandik Mallik and Rohit Gautam

• Minimum Application Amount: ₹100 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter

• Exit Load: If redeemed / switched out within 15 days from the date of allotment: 0.25%. If redeemed / switched out after 15 days from the date of allotment: Nil