BaaS lowers entry cost of EV ownership, but may not always be cheaper

How it works BaaS separates the cost of the vehicle from the cost of the battery. The customer buys the vehicle without the battery and instead pays a recurring fee for battery usage. This is usually based on a pay-per-kilometre model, often with a mandatory charge for a minimum number of kilometres.

The per-kilometre charge ranges from around Rs 2.60-Rs 5 per kilometre, depending on the product, original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and battery size. Battery ownership remains with the financing partner.

Battery health covered Under this model, the buyer does not have to worry about the battery’s performance. “Battery-related performance, health, and replacement obligations are typically covered under the battery subscription contract,” says Ravi Bhatia, president, JATO Dynamics India.

“Battery health falling below defined thresholds is usually covered,” adds Amit Kaushik, founder, MobiDx AI.

Lower upfront cost The biggest advantage of BaaS is the lower upfront purchase price. “Buyers avoid paying for the battery, which is the single most expensive component of an EV,” says Bhatia.

This lower initial cost can make EV ownership more affordable and improve accessibility for first-time buyers.

Many buyers lack confidence in battery technology, worry about how long it will last, and are worried about the residual value they will get for it when they sell the car. BaaS reduces this technology-related uncertainty.

“The model reduces concerns around battery degradation and replacement costs because responsibility for battery performance shifts largely to the service provider,” says Kaushik. He adds that in some cases, customers may also get the flexibility to upgrade to a battery based on better technology in the future.

Ownership trade-off The primary drawback of this model is that the buyer does not fully own the vehicle’s most valuable component. Buyers must also bear the additional burden of periodic payments for the battery throughout their ownership tenure.

Depending on usage intensity and subscription structure, the cost of ownership may turn out to be higher under the BaaS model over the long term.

BaaS agreements may also involve a minimum monthly amount even if the car is not used. “Even if the car remains idle for three months, the customer may still have to pay a substantial amount each month,” says Gupta.

Added complexity A third party, the financier, enters the transaction under BaaS. This makes the arrangement more complex than a simple OEM-consumer transaction.

“Buyers become dependent on the battery service provider’s long-term viability and service quality,” says Bhatia. In other words, if the financier is a small player and goes out of business, it could mean complications for the EV owner.

Subscription pricing may change over time. Contract lock-in periods can also create risks.

Reselling a BaaS car could prove difficult. “A customer who wants to change the car may face difficulty finding buyers,” says Gupta. Not many buyers may be willing to purchase a second-hand car that does not come with the most crucial component.

Who may benefit First-time and price-sensitive customers may find the BaaS model attractive. “It tends to suit buyers who prefer lower initial investment and value predictable monthly expenses,” says Kaushik.

Customers who do not qualify for a loan on the full vehicle cost may also consider this model.

Buyers who are uncertain about how battery technology will evolve and who worry about residual value may also find BaaS useful.

Who should avoid it Usage intensity is one of the key factors buyers should evaluate before choosing BaaS. The model requires an optimum level of running.

Urban users may find it attractive. BaaS tends to be more attractive for buyers who expect moderate annual usage. “The model works for an ideal range of 1,000–1,800 kilometres per month,” says Gupta. If the car runs much less than this range, BaaS may lead to a loss.

At high usage levels, too, buying the car with the battery may be cheaper on a per-kilometre basis. “For high-mileage users who plan to keep the vehicle for many years, this model is not viable as cumulative rentals will exceed the cost of outright battery ownership,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.

Buyers should check whether they can obtain a loan for the entire car. “If full vehicle financing is available, they should consider whether BaaS is worth the additional complexity,” says Gupta.

The model may also be less suitable for customers who prefer full ownership with no recurring obligations, buyers concerned about contractual complexity, and those who prioritise maximum resale value and ownership simplicity.

What should you do? Before opting for BaaS, buyers should compare the upfront savings with the total recurring payments they are likely to incur over their expected ownership period. They should also check the minimum monthly usage assumption, per-kilometre charge, lock-in period, if any, warranty coverage, exclusions, battery health thresholds and resale transfer process before opting for this model.