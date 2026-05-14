Bank account frozen without FIR? Delhi HC says it violates right to life

If your bank account suddenly gets frozen because of a cybercrime complaint or police inquiry, the Delhi High Court has now made an important observation that could matter to millions of account holders: authorities cannot indefinitely block access to someone’s money without a clear accusation, FIR or legal justification.

In a recent ruling, the High Court said a bank account is “the very essence of an individual’s economic existence” and freezing it without proper grounds can interfere with a person’s right to life.

The case involved a man whose account in a private bank was frozen after a complaint from the Gujarat Cyber Crime Police in November 2024. However, the court noted that there was no FIR against him, no judicial order and no material directly connecting him to any offence.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav ordered the bank to immediately defreeze the account, observing that the continued freezing of funds without justification was arbitrary and unsustainable in law.

It ruled that in the absence of there being any justification by the Gujarat Police, the continuing seizure of the petitioner's account was uncalled for.

A bank account is not just a place to keep money but is the very essence of an individual's economic existence. Cicero, the Roman jurist and philosopher, once declared: 'So-and-so is innocent; but although he is free from guilt, he is not free from suspicion'. That is precisely the petitioner's situation.

"His account is frozen and his money is stuck, but there is no accusation, no FIR, and no judicial order against him. Freezing an account without any justification is bound to cause impediments to the right to life," the court said in the judgement passed on May 4.

For ordinary citizens, the ruling highlights a growing concern in India’s digital banking era: accounts are increasingly being frozen during cybercrime investigations, often leaving people unable to access salaries, savings or daily expenses for weeks or even months.

Many account holders only discover the freeze when:

salary credits fail,

UPI stops working,

EMIs bounce,

debit cards get declined,

or banking apps suddenly show restrictions.

In several cases, individuals claim they are never formally accused of wrongdoing but still face financial paralysis because their account became linked — directly or indirectly — to suspicious transactions under investigation.

The High Court acknowledged how severe the consequences can be. The judge observed that a bank account is no longer just a place to store money but forms the foundation of a person’s financial survival in modern life.

The court even cited Roman philosopher Cicero, noting that the petitioner appeared trapped in a situation where there was “no accusation, no FIR, and no judicial order,” yet his money remained inaccessible.

The court’s ruling does not prevent authorities from investigating suspicious transactions. In fact, the High Court directed the petitioner to cooperate with any future inquiry or investigation. But the judgment makes it clear that investigative powers cannot be exercised indefinitely without supporting material or procedural fairness.