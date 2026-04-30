Bank holidays in May 2026: Check complete list, state-wise closures here

Bank closed in May 2026: If you are planning a bank visit in May 2026, it is important to keep track of the holiday schedule in advance. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes an annual list of holidays that Indian banks follow. These holidays include state-specific celebrations, national holidays, and set weekly offs on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

There are several significant dates in May 2026 when banks in various regions of India will be closed. You may avoid last-minute stress by planning your payments, withdrawals, and other banking tasks in advance by being aware of these dates.

Would banks be closed on May 1, 2026?

Yes, banks will be shut on May 1, 2026, in several states across India. May 1 is a Friday and is observed as:

· May Day / International Labour Day — observed in most states

· Maharashtra Day — observed in Maharashtra

· Buddha Purnima — also falls on May 1, 2026.

ALSO READ: Fixed deposits offer up to 8.1% interest: Check best offers across lenders As per the RBI holiday list, May 1 is a bank holiday in states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, and many others.

Which banks are not closed on May 1, 2026?

Banks in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kohima, and Shillong will stay open on May 1. Digital banking services like UPI, NEFT, IMPS, and ATMs will also be open on holidays. Only branch visits are affected.

State-wise bank holidays in May 2026

May 1: Banks will stay shut in most states on account of Labour Day, Maharashtra Day, and Buddha Purnima. However, banks may stay open in states such as Meghalaya, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, and Gujarat.

May 9: Banks in West Bengal will remain shut due to Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, along with the second Saturday holiday.

May 16: Banks in Sikkim will be shut on the occasion of State Day.

May 26: Banks in Tripura will stay closed for Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary.

May 27: Banks will stay closed in most states on account of Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha), although some states may remain functional.

May 28: Banks will be shut for Bakri Id in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, and Bihar.