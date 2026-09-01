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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bank holidays in September 2026: Check the complete list for this month

Bank holidays in September 2026: Check the complete list for this month

In September 2026, banks in India will mark holidays for regional celebrations, as per the RBI calendar. Customers must confirm local bank timetables before visiting

September 2026 bank holidays

September 2026 bank holidays List

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 7:06 AM IST

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According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on several days in September 2026 due to festivals, regional celebrations and other occasions.
 
Bank holidays vary across cities and states, so a holiday observed in one region may not apply elsewhere. Customers are advised to check the RBI’s holiday list for their city before visiting a bank branch.

Full list of bank holidays in September 2026

September 4: Janmashtami- Applicable in many cities, including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla.
 
September 11: Holiday in Jaipur only due to elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation.
 
 
September 12: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Guwahati.

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September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi- Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada.
 
September 15: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (day 2) — Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji.
 
September 21: Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi- Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram.
 
September 22: Karma Puja- Ranchi.
 
September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji- Jammu and Srinagar.
 
September 25: Indrajatra- Gangtok.

More about bank holidays in September 2026

Per RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, alongside regional and national holidays.
 
Since the holiday schedule varies by region and city, customers should note that closures may not apply nationwide. In September 2026, bank weekend closures fall on September 12 and September 26. 

Banking services during September 2026 bank holidays

·        UPI and online banking: Customers can use UPI and internet/mobile banking for payments, fund transfers and other digital transactions as they do on regular working days.
 
·        ATMs: ATM services will also remain available for cash withdrawals and other supported transactions.
 
·        RTGS: As per the RBI, the RTGS system is available 24x7x365, including bank holidays, allowing customers to transfer funds electronically. However, certain account-related inquiries or paperwork that call for a physical branch visit will have to wait until the branch reopens.

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 7:05 AM IST