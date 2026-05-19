Benefits, pitfalls of maternity cover you should be aware of before buying

Cost pressures rising

More women now go for institutional and medically supervised deliveries. While this is a positive development, it also translates into higher treatment costs. “Greater use of caesarean sections (C-sections), specialised diagnostics, newborn care, and advanced treatment has pushed up maternity expenses,” says Manish Dodeja, executive director and chief business officer, Care Health Insurance.

Pregnancies among women aged 35 and above often require closer medical monitoring and can lead to higher claim outgo. Hospital infrastructure, specialist consultations, room rent, and consumables have also become costlier.

A normal delivery at a top-tier private facility in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, or Bengaluru typically costs Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000. In private hospitals, the average cost of a C-section delivery may range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Available as built-in feature or rider

Maternity cover is not available as a stand-alone policy. “Nearly 90 per cent of standard health insurance policies exclude coverage of maternity-related expenses,” says Vineet Gupta, head – product development, ManipalCigna Health Insurance. Only select plans offer it as an inbuilt benefit or as a rider.

A rider-based maternity cover can be added later during the policy tenure. Buyers should assess the incremental cost by comparing equivalent plans with and without maternity benefits.

“Public sector general insurers price their maternity rider at around 1 per cent of the sum insured annually. Private insurers price their riders at about 1.5-3 per cent of the maternity sub-limit (not the total sum insured),” says Arun Ramamurthy, co-founder, Staywell.Health.

Why this cover is crucial

Maternity cover helps reduce the immediate financial burden of childbirth and subsequent medical care. It offers financial protection against a significant expense. “The cover converts a large, uncertain expense into a pre-funded cost,” says Saurabh Vijayvergia, founder and chief executive officer, CoverSure.

Essential features

A good maternity cover should include expenses for both normal and caesarean deliveries. It should also include prenatal and postnatal consultations, diagnostic tests, newborn cover, and vaccination support for the baby.

“Buyers should also look for a reasonable waiting period, a wide hospital network, and a maternity benefit limit adequate for costs incurred in a metro hospital,” says Gupta.

Beware of limitations

The entire sum insured of a health insurance policy is usually not available for maternity coverage. Instead, there is a sub-limit.

Most policies cap the payable amount for normal deliveries and C-sections. Low sub-limits often range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 75,000, which may fall well short of actual costs. “Limits on C-section deliveries in particular can be restrictively low,” says Ramamurthy.

Maternity cover also comes with a waiting period. “Employer group policies tend to have shorter waiting periods of around nine months to one year,” says Vijayvergia. Some policies do not offer newborn cover from day one.

Take note of exclusions

The cover will not pay for any treatment undertaken during the waiting period. Non-medical expenses and certain elective procedures may also not be covered.

“In vitro fertilisation (IVF), surrogacy, and medical termination of pregnancy are typically excluded from standard maternity cover,” says Vijayvergia.

In some policies, assisted reproductive treatments may be covered up to a limit.

Built-in benefit or rider?

A comprehensive plan with built-in maternity benefits can offer a few advantages. “It offers wider and more integrated protection,” says Gupta. Administration is simpler and renewals are easier.

A rider can enhance an existing base policy. “A rider-based maternity cover offers flexibility because it can be added later during the policy tenure,” says Vijayvergia.

Depending on the terms and conditions of the policy, a rider can be dropped once the need is over (though dropping the rider may not always be permitted). But where maternity cover comes as a built-in feature within the base policy, it cannot be dropped once the need is over.

“A couple may switch to a standard health floater without the maternity add-on after completing the family, subject to underwriting and product availability,” says Ramamurthy.

Understand the fine print

Before buying, customers should review policy inclusions carefully as the scope of maternity cover varies across insurers and products. Evaluate the sub-limit for maternity benefit. “Buyers should benchmark the sub-limit for maternity directly against current costs at the hospital they intend to use,” says Vijayvergia. Scrutinise the policy for a cap on room rent.

Check whether newborn care is included. “Verify whether it starts from day one, includes neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) charges, and covers screenings for congenital ailments,” says Vijayvergia. Newborns should be covered for at least the first 90 days after birth.

“Check whether complications that can arise during pregnancy are covered because they can materially increase out-of-pocket costs,” says Gupta.

Also check whether pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses are covered, how many deliveries are permitted during the lifetime of the policy, and whether pregnancy terminations are included.

Most policies allow one or two maternity claims. Buyers should also check how twin deliveries are treated under the policy terms.

Customers should check whether their preferred hospital is in the insurer’s cashless network. They should also watch out for the co-payment clause that may require them to bear 10-20 per cent of the claim.

Buy early

Maternity cover is not a plug-and-play add-on. It must be purchased early so that the waiting period is crossed before the need for this cover arises. “Waiting periods typically range from nine months to three years,” says Gupta.

Buying this rider after the start of pregnancy may leave the couple without protection. Buyers should also keep some liquid money handy to bridge gaps in coverage or consider a super top-up plan that includes maternity cover.

Finally, avoid choosing inadequate cover that pays only a fraction of delivery expenses.

Pros and cons of maternity cover from employer

• Employer-sponsored group health insurance frequently includes maternity benefits

• Employer group policies tend to have shorter waiting periods for maternity coverage, often around nine months to a year

• Employer group policies, however, are not portable

• The cover lapses once the employee changes jobs