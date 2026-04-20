Bengaluru electricity bills to rise from May 1: How much more you'll pay
Bengaluru electricity bills to rise from May 1: Here's why costs are going up and how much extra consumers may pay over time
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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Bengaluru households will see a fresh increase in electricity bills from May 1, but the actual financial impact will play out over the next year as utilities begin recovering past losses through staggered charges.
The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has allowed Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited to recover a revenue gap of Rs 20.68 billion for 2024–25. This will translate into an additional 56 paise per unit for consumers, to be collected in a structured manner rather than as an immediate lump sum.
What exactly is changing from May 1
The increase is not a standard tariff revision alone. Instead, it is a “true-up” adjustment, a mechanism regulators use to reconcile the difference between projected and actual costs incurred by power distribution companies.
Under the order:
Consumers will pay an extra 56 paise per unit for electricity used in 2024–25
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The recovery will happen in monthly instalments during FY27 (2026–27)
Charges will appear in bills as ‘FY25 true-up charges’
This means your bill from May 2026 onwards will start reflecting these additional costs, spread evenly over 12 months, instead of a one-time spike.
Why are electricity bills going up
The increase stems from a mismatch between estimated and actual costs faced by utilities.
Power distribution companies like BESCOM operate based on tariffs approved in advance by regulators. However, actual costs can deviate due to multiple factors:
- Higher power purchase costs, especially from thermal sources
- Increased electricity consumption, partly due to lower rainfall and higher irrigation demand
- Changes in supply mix, which may raise procurement costs
- Operational and input cost fluctuations
When such gaps arise, regulators allow companies to recover the shortfall later through “true-up” charges to maintain financial viability.
Not just Bengaluru
The move is not limited to Bengaluru. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC), which operates in other parts of Karnataka, has also been permitted to recover a smaller deficit.
- CESC will charge an additional 15 paise per unit
- The utility reported a revenue gap of Rs 1.21 billion
- This indicates a broader trend across state utilities facing financial stress.
How this affects your monthly bill
For households, the actual impact will depend on consumption levels. A simplified illustration:
A household consuming 200 units/month
Additional cost at 56 paise/unit = Rs 112/month extra
Since the recovery is staggered, the increase may appear moderate on a monthly basis but will persist across the year.
Consumers should also note that this comes on top of earlier tariff revisions. In March, electricity tariffs had already been increased by 10 to 95 paise per unit across categories, meaning cumulative costs are rising.
What consumers should watch
For households trying to manage budgets, electricity is becoming a steadily rising fixed cost. Key things to track:
- Changes in per-unit tariffs and surcharges
- New line items such as true-up charges in bills
- Seasonal spikes in consumption (summer cooling, irrigation load)
- Even small per-unit increases can compound over time, especially for high-usage households.
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 12:09 PM IST