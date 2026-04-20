Bengaluru electricity bills to rise from May 1: How much more you'll pay

Bengaluru households will see a fresh increase in electricity bills from May 1, but the actual financial impact will play out over the next year as utilities begin recovering past losses through staggered charges.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has allowed Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited to recover a revenue gap of Rs 20.68 billion for 2024–25. This will translate into an additional 56 paise per unit for consumers, to be collected in a structured manner rather than as an immediate lump sum.

What exactly is changing from May 1

The increase is not a standard tariff revision alone. Instead, it is a “true-up” adjustment, a mechanism regulators use to reconcile the difference between projected and actual costs incurred by power distribution companies.

Under the order:

Consumers will pay an extra 56 paise per unit for electricity used in 2024–25

The recovery will happen in monthly instalments during FY27 (2026–27)

Charges will appear in bills as ‘FY25 true-up charges’

This means your bill from May 2026 onwards will start reflecting these additional costs, spread evenly over 12 months, instead of a one-time spike.

Why are electricity bills going up

The increase stems from a mismatch between estimated and actual costs faced by utilities.

Power distribution companies like BESCOM operate based on tariffs approved in advance by regulators. However, actual costs can deviate due to multiple factors:

Higher power purchase costs, especially from thermal sources

Increased electricity consumption, partly due to lower rainfall and higher irrigation demand

Changes in supply mix, which may raise procurement costs

Operational and input cost fluctuations

When such gaps arise, regulators allow companies to recover the shortfall later through “true-up” charges to maintain financial viability.

Not just Bengaluru

The move is not limited to Bengaluru. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC), which operates in other parts of Karnataka, has also been permitted to recover a smaller deficit.

CESC will charge an additional 15 paise per unit

The utility reported a revenue gap of Rs 1.21 billion

This indicates a broader trend across state utilities facing financial stress.

How this affects your monthly bill

For households, the actual impact will depend on consumption levels. A simplified illustration:

A household consuming 200 units/month

Additional cost at 56 paise/unit = Rs 112/month extra

Since the recovery is staggered, the increase may appear moderate on a monthly basis but will persist across the year.

Consumers should also note that this comes on top of earlier tariff revisions. In March, electricity tariffs had already been increased by 10 to 95 paise per unit across categories, meaning cumulative costs are rising.

What consumers should watch

For households trying to manage budgets, electricity is becoming a steadily rising fixed cost. Key things to track: