Best FD rates March 2026: Up to 8.25% across small, private and PSU banks
Small finance banks offer up to 8.25% interest as FD rates vary across lenders. Here's how returns compare across tenures and bank types
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
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Amid geopolitical tensions and stock market volatility, driven by the Iran–US and Russia–Ukraine conflicts, fixed deposits are back in focus for investors looking for stable returns. With interest rates varying across banks and tenures, the question many are asking is: which FD should you choose right now?
Data compiled by PaisaBazaar as of March 18, 2026 shows that small finance banks continue to offer the highest rates, followed by private lenders, while public sector banks remain more conservative.
Best FD rates as of March 18, 2026
Small finance banks
ESAF Small Finance Bank
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Highest interest: 8.00% (501 days)
1-year: 4.75%
3-year: 6.00%
5-year: 5.75%
10-year: 5.75%
Jana Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 8.25% (385 to 400 days)
1-year: 7.00%
3-year: 7.50%
5-year: 7.77%
10-year: 6.50%
Shivalik Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 7.80% (21 months 1 day to 22 months)
1-year: 6.00%
3-year: 6.75%
5-year: 6.25%
10-year: 6.25%
Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 7.90% (5 years)
1-year: 7.25%
3-year: 7.25%
5-year: 7.90%
10-year: 7.25%
Private sector banks
Bandhan Bank
Highest interest: 7.25% (2 years to less than 3 years)
1-year: 7.00%
3-year: 7.00%
5-year: 5.85%
10-year: 5.85%
DCB Bank
Highest interest: 7.15% (60 months to 61 months)
1-year: 6.90%
3-year: 7.00%
5-year: 7.15%
10-year: 7.00%
Jammu & Kashmir Bank
Highest interest: 7.25% (888 days)
1-year: 6.75%
3-year: 6.65%
5-year: 6.60%
10-year: 6.60%
RBL Bank
Highest interest: 7.20% (18 months to 3 years)
1-year: 7.00%
3-year: 7.20%
5-year: 6.70%
10-year: 6.70%
SBM Bank India
Highest interest: 7.85% (391 days to 15 months)
1-year: 7.10%
3-year: 7.10%
5-year: 7.00%
10-year: 7.00%
Public sector banks
Bank of Maharashtra
Highest interest: 6.65% (400 days)
1-year: 6.20%
3-year: 5.25%
5-year: 5.00%
10-year: 5.00%
Indian Bank
Highest interest: 6.60% (444 days)
1-year: 6.10%
3-year: 6.05%
5-year: 6.00%
10-year: 6.00%
Indian Overseas Bank
Highest interest: 6.60% (444 days)
1-year: 6.50%
3-year: 6.10%
5-year: 6.10%
10-year: 6.10%
Punjab National Bank
Highest interest: 6.60% (444 days)
1-year: 6.25%
3-year: 6.30%
5-year: 6.10%
10-year: 6.00%
Union Bank of India
Highest interest: 6.60% (444 days)
1-year: 6.30%
3-year: 6.25%
5-year: 6.00%
10-year: 6.00%
SBI revises FD rates
State Bank of India has increased fixed deposit rates by 25 basis points for select tenures.
For deposits maturing between 46 days and 179 days, the rate has been raised from 5.10% to 5.35%. For tenures of 180 days to less than one year, the rate now stands at 5.85%, up from 5.60%. For deposits with a maturity of one year to less than two years, the rate has been revised from 6.25% to 6.50%.
For senior citizens, the rates have also been increased. Deposits maturing between 46 and 179 days now earn 5.85%, up from 5.60%. For tenures of 180 days to less than one year, the rate has gone up to 6.35% from 6.10%. For deposits with a maturity of one year to less than two years, the rate has been revised from 6.75% to 7%.
The revised rates apply to fresh deposits and renewals. Other terms remain unchanged.
How investors must approach FDs
Investors must not just look at the highest rate. They must spread deposits across different tenures to manage uncertainty around interest rate movements.
Common strategies include
• Breaking deposits across short, medium and long tenures
• Keeping some portion liquid through staggered maturities
• Mixing bank FDs with corporate deposits and government-backed schemes
• Aligning investments with time horizon and risk appetite
Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulakara Pvt Ltd, said a laddering approach can help manage changing rate cycles.
“You can consider FD laddering as a practical measure: divide your money among various periods so that not all the deposits grow at today’s lower rates, and at the same time, there are some maturities which are always coming up to get the better rates if the cycle turns. This way, senior citizens can also opt for a combination of bank FDs, a few corporate FDs, and small savings schemes to get a blend of safety and slightly higher yields rather than sticking to a single product,” said Maurya.
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 5:33 PM IST