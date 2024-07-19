Beware! Incorrect FASTag placement doubles costs, risks car blacklisting

Beware! If you don’t affix your FASTag correctly on the inside of your vehicle's front windshield, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will charge you double the usual toll fee. In addition, CCTV footage capturing the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) at toll plazas will be recorded to ensure proper documentation of the fee charged and the vehicle's presence in the toll lane.

NHAI said that any FASTag not affixed as per the standard procedure will not be eligible for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) transactions at User Fee Plazas. Such vehicles will not only have to pay double the toll fee, but they may also be blacklisted.

But why?

NHAI, in an official release on Thursday, explained that the deliberate non-affixation of FASTag on the windscreen causes unnecessary delays at toll plazas, inconveniencing other highway users.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued to all User Fee Collection Agencies and Concessionaires, instructing them to charge double the user fee for vehicles without a properly affixed FASTag.

According to the statement, information regarding penalties for non-compliance will be prominently displayed at all User Fee Plazas. Issuer banks have also been directed to ensure that FASTags are affixed to the assigned vehicle's front windshield at the time of issuance from various Points-of-Sale (POS).

What is FASTag?

FASTag is an RFID passive tag used for making toll payments directly from your linked prepaid or savings/current account. It is affixed to the vehicle's windscreen, allowing you to drive through toll plazas without stopping for payment. The toll fare is deducted directly from your linked account.

Key points about FASTag:

Vehicle-specific: Once affixed, it cannot be transferred to another vehicle.

Availability: Purchase from any NETC Member Bank.

Rechargeable: If linked to a prepaid account, it needs to be recharged based on usage.

Blacklisting: If the account balance is insufficient, the FASTag will be blacklisted, requiring cash payment at the toll plaza.

FASTag usage in India

With a penetration rate of around 98% and over 80 million users, FASTag has significantly improved the Electronic Toll Collection system in India.

NHAI collects user fees on National Highways under the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Currently, user fees are collected for approximately 45,000 km of National Highways and Expressways at around 1,000 Toll Plazas nationwide.

How to check FASTag status

If you need to verify the status of FASTags linked to your vehicle, execute the following steps:

1. Visit the official website at [https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/netc-fastag/check-your-netc-fastag-status](https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/netc-fastag/check-your-netc-fastag-status).

2. Input your vehicle details

3. Select “Submit.”

4. Review the status information provided for each FASTag associated with your vehicle.

Watch out for incomplete FASTag KYC

Should your FASTag KYC be incomplete, notifications will be sent through email, SMS, or the bank's app alerting you to this issue.

To update your KYC:

For NHAI FASTags: Visit [https://fastag.ihmcl.com](https://fastag.ihmcl.com), log in, and update your KYC online.

For bank-issued FASTags: Access [https://www.netc.org.in/request-for-netc-fastag](https://www.netc.org.in/request-for-netc-fastag), select your issuing bank, and follow the link to update your KYC online.

The absence of notifications suggests your KYC is complete.

Non-KYC wallets post 2 years

Failing to upgrade your KYC within two years as a non-KYC wallet holder will restrict you from adding funds to your wallet. However, you can still use the remaining balance for toll payments until the tag shows a low balance or is blocked.

KYC processing time

The processing time for KYC requests is up to seven working days. You can track your KYC status on the customer portal. Approval depends on the accuracy and validity of the submitted documents. Any discrepancies or invalid documents will result in rejection, necessitating a resubmission.