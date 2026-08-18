Beyond metros: Tier 2, 3 cities account for 86.5% of education loan demand

India's education loan market is increasingly being driven by students outside India's biggest cities, with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities accounting for 86.5% of loan applications received by education financing platform Kuhoo between January 2025 and July 2026.

It appears that the demand for education loans is no longer concentrated in metropolitan centres, while students are increasingly borrowing for courses they believe can translate into better employment and income opportunities.

Kuhoo received more than 2.5 lakh education-loan applications seeking loans worth ₹7,500 crore during the period, according to data released by the company on August 18.

Only 13.5% of applications came from Tier 1 cities, compared with 86.5% from Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra lead education loan demand

Among states, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 12.87% of applications, narrowly ahead of Maharashtra at 12.52%.

Karnataka followed with 7.16%, while Bihar accounted for 6.91% and Tamil Nadu 6.77%.

The remaining states among the top 10 were Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

The geographical spread is significant because it suggests that students in smaller cities and towns are increasingly willing to take on debt to finance professional and higher education.

For families, this can represent a major financial decision.

A professional programme can cost several lakh rupees, while household income in smaller cities may not always be sufficient to fund the entire course upfront. An education loan can therefore allow students to access programmes that might otherwise be financially out of reach.

Job-focused courses account for the biggest share of disbursals

The second major trend emerging from Kuhoo's data is what students are borrowing for.

Job training programmes accounted for 41.70% of total disbursals, making them the largest category.

They were followed by:

MBA programmes: 29%

Online courses: 9.80%

Engineering: 5.50%

Medical education: 4.70%

The numbers suggest that students are increasingly looking at education as an investment in employability rather than simply as a qualification.

Together, job training and MBA programmes accounted for 70.7% of disbursals.

A student from a Tier 3 city, for instance, may be willing to borrow ₹3-5 lakh for a specialised job-training programme if the course offers a clear pathway into a better-paying job.

Similarly, an MBA student may view a loan as a way of financing a degree that could potentially increase their earning capacity after graduation.