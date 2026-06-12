Build a year-round record system, make tax-filing season stressless

Filing of income tax returns (ITR) is an annual responsibility for individuals earning above a specified limit. As the ITR filing date of July 31 approaches, most professionals get busy with last-minute savings and arranging their paperwork. Being unorganised in tax matters and filing ITR hurriedly can lead to costly mistakes. This guide explains how taxpayers can create a tax record system that will eliminate their stress of filing returns.

What is a tax record system?

The role of record keeping cannot be overlooked, whether in a business or a household. In the context of income tax, failing to submit documents or misreporting income can result in higher deductions or penalties. A tax record system involves maintaining documents and proofs in an orderly manner, allowing an individual to track their income, spending, saving and tax liabilities. These include salary slips, investment proofs, bank statements, etc. Digital records, such as login credentials of the tax portal, are part of this record-keeping to ensure smooth tax filing.

Why is tax record-keeping necessary?

Record-keeping allows taxpayers to maintain accurate information about their income, expenses, savings and investments. It ensures they comply with tax laws, keep their audit trail clear, and claim deductions they are eligible for. This saves time and prevents late filing penalties because their documents and important tax-related information are readily available.

Moreover, the tax rules may change but having a robust tax record system will prevent hassles. As filing season approaches, taxpayers just need to be ready with their tax records to file their ITRs faster.

A tax record system can be created in a few easy steps.

Organise documents

These should include:

Income proofs: Salary slips, Form 16, savings, rental income, etc.

Salary slips, Form 16, savings, rental income, etc. Investment records: Mutual fund statements, insurance papers, etc.

Mutual fund statements, insurance papers, etc. Financial transaction records: Payment receipts, bank statements, etc.

Payment receipts, bank statements, etc. Proof of taxes paid: Form 26AS

Form 26AS Identity proofs: PAN, Aadhaar, etc.

Keep digital records

Since the tax filing process has become digital, taxpayers must integrate technology into their records. Make sure to keep scanned copies of the documents, besides their physical copies, organised meticulously in folders. Login details of the tax portal are part of the digital record-keeping for smooth filing. Individuals can use digital tools or accounting software to maintain their records. Even a basic spreadsheet can be useful for tracking income and expenses of the past year.

Timely updating

Instead of waiting for tax-filing season, individuals should regularly maintain and update their tax records. This way, they can check for any missing documents and gather time to organise. Reviewing and resetting the tax record each month or at least every quarter is beneficial.

Safety and security

When saving tax records digitally, set up passwords or OTP authentication to keep the records safe. Sometimes, technology may not be completely reliable, so consider keeping physical copies of your tax documents.

Taxpayers should keep their documents for a certain period. Although the income tax department does not specifically say so, individuals should keep their ITR and tax documents for the past eight years. If someone has income or assets in a foreign country, the time period is 16 years. ITR documents may be needed if one is eligible to claim tax benefits in later years, so older documents may be needed. For example, tax documents of FY26 should be retained till FY35. You can consult a tax expert to understand the retention period of documents based on your needs.

FAQs

What should be decided before acting on this plan?

Some basic considerations before setting up a tax record system include your income and tax liabilities and the type of system, tools or software to use.

Which parts can be automated and which need manual review?

Automation is enabled in the government’s tax portal with pre-filled ITR forms and calculations. However, it is crucial to cross-check the information, especially the deductions. In one’s personal tax record system, it is advisable to manually review data even if it is fed through an automated system.

How long does it take before the plan becomes stable?

The tax record system needs continuous review and updating, at least every quarter, to ensure it comes in handy at the time of filing returns.

What goes wrong when people try to do this too fast?

Filing ITR quickly and without a proper system in place can increase the chances of errors like selecting the incorrect form, selecting the wrong assessment year and under-reporting or misreporting of income. It can lead to rejection of the ITR and penalties.