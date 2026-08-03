Build layered health cover to shield finances from critical illnesses

At present, however, most employers do not offer top-up covers. “An employer cover may moreover be inadequate. It also ends when the employee changes jobs or retires,” says Arun Ramamurthy, co-founder, Staywell.Health. Employees must, therefore, build their own insurance portfolios to safeguard themselves against dreaded diseases.

Exorbitant costs

The treatment of cancer, heart ailments and organ transplants (liver, lung, and so on) can be expensive enough to destroy household finances.

“Several cancer claims we have witnessed in recent times ranged from ₹50 lakh to ₹75 lakh in a year. The cost of treating cancer is going up continuously. The deployment of more sophisticated drugs and treatments is pushing costs higher,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder, SecureNow Insurance Broker. Liver and lung transplants, he adds, can cost ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Buy adequate base plan

Begin by purchasing a base health insurance cover that is adequate for the next five years. Buying a high sum insured early is advisable because a person may contract an ailment later that may make it difficult to increase the cover. “The cover should factor in medical inflation of 14–16 per cent,” says Mehta. He suggests starting with at least ₹50 lakh of cover.

Go for a super top-up next

Instead of buying a very large base cover, experts suggest combining an adequate base cover with a super top-up. A super top-up also covers hospitalisation expenses. Combining a base policy with a top-up is cost-efficient. “This structure can provide a high sum insured without requiring a large outlay,” says Mehta.

A super top-up pays after the policyholder meets the deductible, typically through the base policy. An individual may combine a ₹20 lakh base cover with a ₹30 lakh or an ₹80 lakh super top-up. “For a healthy 45-year-old with ₹20 lakh of base cover, an ₹80 lakh super top-up would cost roughly ₹8,000–15,000 a year,” says Ramamurthy.

Buy early before health issues develop. “Ensure that the deductible matches the base policy. Check the waiting periods, exclusions, and the insurer’s claim settlement record,” says Ramamurthy.

Buy critical illness plan next

A person should purchase a critical illness plan only after securing sufficient base health insurance and a super top-up. While a regular health plan and a super top-up are indemnity-based covers that pay for hospitalisation expenses, a critical illness policy is a benefit policy that pays a lump sum on diagnosis of a covered illness.

A dreaded disease can reduce a household’s income-generating capacity for 12–18 months. Another earning family member may have to sacrifice work hours to provide care. “The lump-sum payout can reduce the financial burden created by a lower household income,” says Milind Tayde, head – employee benefits, Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers.

No restrictions exist on how the policyholder uses the money. The payout can meet healthcare expenses not covered by an indemnity policy. “It can be used for outpatient care, diagnostics, chemotherapy, heightened nutritional needs and physiotherapy,” says Tayde. It can even be used to meet loan repayments, school fees and other expenses.

“Critical illness cover should supplement comprehensive health insurance rather than replace it,” says Siddharth Singhal, head of health insurance, Policybazaar.

The minimum sum insured should be ₹10 lakh. Customers may even opt for a sum insured of ₹50 lakh or higher. “The cover should meet monthly recurring expenses for two to three years. It should also account for outstanding loans and components that health insurance claims do not pay,” says Tayde.

Check the lump-sum benefit payable. “Prefer a policy with a longer list of covered critical illnesses for more meaningful protection,” says Singhal.

In addition, understanding the definitions and claim triggers for the covered illnesses is crucial. “Some policies cover more than 40 illnesses but impose severity conditions that make claim payment almost impossible,” says Tayde.

Check the survival period clause. This is the minimum period the policyholder must survive after the first diagnosis for the claim to be paid. “A typical survival period is 15 days. Some policies even offer seven days. A shorter survival period is preferable but may cost more,” says Singhal.

Build a medical corpus

A health corpus (apart from a general emergency corpus) can help a person meet expenses excluded by insurance because of pre-existing disease waiting periods. “This corpus can also meet costs arising from sub-limits, consumables and recurring post-treatment care. It can prevent out-of-pocket healthcare costs from eroding long-term investments,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.