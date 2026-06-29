Buy quality, stagger investments, short on debt: PL Wealth tells investors

Investors should focus on quality large-cap stocks, stagger their equity investments and avoid taking excessive duration risk in debt portfolios as rising crude oil prices, inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile in the near term, according to PL Wealth's latest Market Outlook – June 2026.

While maintaining a positive long-term view on Indian equities, the wealth management firm has advised investors to become more selective, saying the next phase of market returns will be driven by earnings quality rather than broad-based rallies.

"India continues to be an outlier among the leading economies of the world because of the robust nature of the domestic economic growth engines like consumption, production, infrastructure spending and the growing trend of savings being financialised," said Inderbir Jolly, CEO, PL Wealth.

What investors should do

PL Wealth has outlined a three-stage investment strategy depending on investors' time horizon.

Short Term Outlook (0 to 6 months)

The markets are expected to be range-bound and event-based based on crude oil prices, inflation trends, monsoon trends, geopolitical happenings and changes in earnings expectations. During the short term, investors will be able to invest in quality large-cap stocks and large & mid-cap strategies on a staggered basis.

Medium Term Outlook (6 to 24 months)

As the inflation pressures ease off and the external headwinds decline, the domestic growth drivers will help in broad-based earnings recovery. Investors can then slowly allocate more to large cap, large & mid-cap and sectoral strategies.

Long Term Outlook (24 to 60 months)

The long-term growth prospects for India are well intact based on the favorable demographics, increased consumption, infrastructure spends, diversification of supply chains and increasing financial investments. Long-term wealth creation is expected through disciplined investing, asset allocation and business ownership.

Fixed Income Outlook

The report stated that the fixed income investing environment had become tougher with higher inflation expectations and high-interest rate environment.

Though the RBI has maintained the monetary stance, the inflation expectations have gone up, making the outlook on duration a bit more conservative. PL Wealth believes that the investors must concentrate on short-duration and medium-term fixed income investment avenues that provide decent risk-reward.

Outlook for Commodities

According to the report, gold is gaining importance as a strategic reserve metal against the backdrop of rising geopolitical uncertainties and ongoing concerns about inflation. Central banks' purchases and efforts of sovereign investors for diversification are likely to underpin the prices of gold on a structural basis going forward.

However, over the short term, rising real interest rates and appreciation of the US dollar may cap any upside move in the prices of gold. Silver, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit volatility.

Why caution is warranted

Despite India's strong fundamentals, the report warns that higher crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia could trigger bouts of market volatility.

The report also points to rising inflation risks from higher energy prices, currency depreciation and supply-side disruptions, factors that could prompt the Reserve Bank of India to maintain a cautious monetary policy stance.

Even so, India's economy continues to outperform many global peers.

Manufacturing PMI stood at 55.0 in May, while the Services PMI came in at 59.8, reflecting continued expansion in both sectors. Healthy GST collections, robust credit growth, improving capacity utilisation and strong domestic liquidity continue to support economic activity.

The report also notes that domestic institutional and retail investors have helped cushion Indian markets despite sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.

Stock picking over market timing

PL Wealth believes investors should move away from chasing momentum and instead focus on businesses with strong earnings visibility, healthy balance sheets and sustainable growth prospects.

According to the report, rising input costs and a difficult global backdrop are putting pressure on earnings across several sectors, making selective stock picking more important than broad market exposure.

"The current market environment favours selective stock picking rather than broad market participation," the report said.

Debt investors should stay short

The wealth manager has also turned cautious on fixed income.

With inflation expectations remaining elevated, it recommends short-duration and medium-term debt instruments over long-duration bonds, arguing they offer a better risk-reward balance in the current interest-rate environment.

Although RBI liquidity measures remain supportive, inflation, currency movements and global developments are expected to keep bond markets volatile.

Gold remains a hedge