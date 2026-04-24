Buying a flat in Maharashtra? Here's how new Property Cards will help you

In a significant shift for urban property ownership, Maharashtra is rolling out Vertical Property Cards (VPCs)—a reform aimed at bringing clarity, transparency, and legal recognition to apartment ownership in high-rise buildings. For millions of flat owners, this could mark a long-awaited transition from a land-centric record system to unit-level ownership recognition.

The move, approved recently and being implemented in phases, will ensure that every flat owner gets an official record detailing not just their apartment, but also their individual share in the land beneath the building—a crucial aspect that has historically remained ambiguous in India’s property framework.

Approved by the Maharashtra Cabinet in 2025, the framework is slated for phased implementation, with mandatory application to new MahaRERA-registered projects from 1 January 2026 and an opt-in window for existing properties thereafter.

"Maharashtra had approved formulation of rules for such flat-wise record-of-rights as far back as August 2019. More recent reports show that the issue regained policy momentum in June 2025, when the state government publicly pushed the vertical property card proposal as a buyer-friendly reform. But policy approval and operational implementation are two different things. By November 2025, the government was still indicating that legislation or further formal steps were needed for statewide implementation. So the accurate position is this: the reform has long-standing policy approval and renewed executive backing, but statewide, uniform implementation depends on the completion of the legal and administrative framework," Rishabh Gandhi, Founder, Rishabh Gandhi and Advocates.

What exactly is a Vertical Property Card?

A Vertical Property Card is essentially a government-backed record of rights for individual flats.

Each card will include:

Flat number and floor

Carpet area and building details

Owner’s share in the underlying land

Any encumbrances (such as loans)

A digitally signed record with QR code for authentication

This means that, for the first time, apartment ownership will be formally recorded in the same way as land ownership—bringing much-needed clarity to urban real estate.

"The Vertical Property Cards are a much needed correction to Maharashtra’s urban property framework, where apartment ownership has historically not been fully reflected in land records. By formally recognising each flat as a distinct unit with a defined share in the underlying land, this reform enhances title clarity and reduces legal ambiguity something that has long been a concern in high rise developments," said Megharanjani Chandu, Senior Associate, SKV Law Offices.

Why this reform matters

Traditionally, India’s land records have been designed for horizontal ownership (land parcels), not vertical developments like apartment buildings.

As a result:

Flat ownership often relied on sale agreements and society records

The official land record typically reflected only the underlying plot, not individual units

This created a disconnect between legal ownership and official records, often leading to confusion, delays, and disputes.

The VPC aims to bridge this gap by recognising each flat as a distinct legal unit within the state’s record system.

"The move toward vertical property cards in Maharashtra is, in principle, a significant step toward cleaner and more intelligible apartment ownership records. Traditionally, the revenue record has been far more comfortable with land than with vertically divided urban property. A flat buyer may have a registered agreement and possession, but the official record architecture still often remains rooted in the underlying land parcel. A vertical property card seeks to bridge that gap by creating a more unit-specific official record for individual apartments and commercial units. That matters because in property law, certainty of identification is often the first layer of certainty of rights," said Rishabh Gandhi, Founder, Rishabh Gandhi and Advocates.

What changes for homebuyers

For buyers and owners, the implications are practical and immediate.

"This materially strengthens title visibility, reduces transactional friction in resale and financing, and curbs fraud premised on opacity. It also rebalances redevelopment negotiations by anchoring each owner’s entitlement in a verifiable land share. That said, the reform does not alter the presumptive nature of land titles in India, and prudent buyers must continue to undertake full due diligence. In effect, the VPC is not a guarantee of title, but it significantly elevates the quality and credibility of proof," said Shivam Kunal, Senior Associate, B Shanker Advocates LLP.

1. Clearer ownership records

Flat ownership and land share will now be officially recorded, reducing ambiguity.

2. Faster loans and transactions

Banks can verify ownership more easily, potentially speeding up:

Home loans

Resale transactions

3. Smoother inheritance and mutation

Ownership transfer processes are expected to become quicker and more transparent.

4. Reduced disputes

Clear documentation can help minimise conflicts related to:

Ownership

Land share

Encumbrances

"If implemented properly, vertical property cards should make title verification, bank finance, resale, inheritance, and mutation processes smoother because the apartment itself is more clearly reflected in the state’s record system, along with details such as ownership rights, carpet area, and loan information. It is not merely administrative housekeeping. In the real world, documentary clarity reduces transaction friction, cuts room for dispute, and improves buyer confidence. Maharashtra’s parallel move to give legal recognition to digitally signed land records also shows that the state is pushing toward a more reliable and searchable property-record ecosystem," said Gandhi.

A push toward a digital property ecosystem

The introduction of VPCs is also part of a broader shift toward digitised and searchable property records.

With:

Digital signatures

QR code verification

Standardised data

…the system aims to reduce fraud and improve trust in property transactions.

Experts say this could significantly cut transaction friction and improve buyer confidence in Maharashtra’s real estate market.

Timeline: How rollout will work

Approved in 2025, with momentum building into 2026

Mandatory for new projects from January 1, 2026

Existing flat owners can obtain VPCs in a phased rollout until December 2027

Once issued, the card serves as a lifetime legal document

But here’s the reality: It’s not a magic fix

While the reform is significant, experts caution against overestimating its impact.

A Vertical Property Card:

Does not fix defective titles

Does not validate illegal construction

Does not replace due diligence

Issues such as:

Missing approvals

Planning violations

Society disputes

Litigation

…still require independent verification.