Buying a flat in UP? New rules will stop builders from diverting your money

Homebuyers in Uttar Pradesh may soon get stronger protection against delayed housing projects and misuse of buyer funds, after the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) introduced a sweeping new financial framework for builders.

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has barred builders from using homebuyers' money for "assured return" schemes and made it mandatory for all registered projects to operate through three separate bank accounts, officials said on Thursday.

The authority has also tightened withdrawal rules, and made it mandatory for every RERA-registered project to operate through three separate bank accounts.

The new framework, aimed at tightening financial discipline and preventing diversion of project funds, was discussed at a meeting convened by UP RERA with bankers and financial institutions. Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy chaired the meeting, which was attended by senior officials of nationalised banks, financial institutions and the State Level Bankers' Committee. Officials said under the revised banking regulations and project account guidelines issued on May 11, every RERA-registered project will now be required to maintain three separate accounts -- a collection account, a separate account and a transaction account.

For lakhs of homebuyers across cities like:

Noida,

Greater Noida,

Lucknow,

and Ghaziabad,

the move could significantly reduce the risk of builders diverting project money elsewhere — one of the biggest reasons behind delayed or stalled housing projects in India.

What exactly has changed?

Under the new rules issued by UP RERA:

every registered housing project must now maintain:

a collection account,

a separate escrow-style account,

and a transaction account.

The biggest change is this:

at least 70% of the money collected from homebuyers must now automatically move daily into the “separate account.”

And that money can only be used for:

land costs,

and construction expenses.

This is aimed at stopping builders from:

using customer money to fund unrelated projects,

repay old debt,

or finance aggressive marketing schemes.

Why this matters for homebuyers

For years, one of the biggest complaints among Indian homebuyers has been that:

developers collect money for one project,

then divert it into:

land purchases,

new launches,

debt repayment,

or other businesses.

That often leaves projects:

underfunded,

delayed,or abandoned midway.

UP RERA’s new rules are designed to ring-fence buyer money so it stays tied to the actual project buyers paid for.

Builders can’t freely withdraw money anymore

UP RERA has also introduced a strict:

“three-certificate system”

for any withdrawal from the protected project account.

Now, builders will need approval certifications from:

an architect,

an engineer,

and a chartered accountant

before money can be withdrawn.

The system is intended to ensure that withdrawals match actual construction progress, rather than arbitrary fund transfers.

Banks have also been given strict instructions

The authority has directed banks:

not to issue cheque books,

debit cards,

or unrestricted online transaction access for project accounts.

Banks and financial institutions have also been barred from placing liens on protected project accounts.

That means lenders, NBFCs, and investors cannot seize or lock buyer funds meant for project construction.

UP RERA says these accounts exist:

solely for project development, and homebuyer protection.

“Assured return” schemes face a major setback

One of the biggest impacts may be on:

“assured return” housing schemes.

These schemes typically promise buyers:

fixed monthly returns until possession is delivered.

In many cases, developers used money from newer buyers to continue paying promised returns to older investors — a model regulators increasingly view as financially risky and unsustainable.

UP RERA has now effectively blocked builders from using homebuyer funds for such payouts.

NBFC loan costs are also being capped

In another major move, UP RERA has capped:

admissible interest expenses

on loans taken from NBFCs at:

SBI’s MCLR-linked benchmark rates.

The authority believes some developers were inflating financing costs and using excessive interest payments to drain project funds.

Builders will now face more disclosure requirements

Developers will also have to:

upload quarterly financial disclosures,

reveal project loan details,

and disclose funding sources

through affidavits on the UP RERA portal.

This could allow:

buyers,

lenders,

and regulators

to track project finances more transparently.

What happens if a project is cancelled or expires?

Under the new framework:

banks must immediately freeze protected project accounts

if:

project registration expires,

or is cancelled.

The account can only be reactivated after:

UP RERA approval,

or extension of project registration.

The authority has also created a formal process for account closure.

Now:

separate accounts can only be shut after:

project completion,

transfer of common areas,

and approval from the authority.

What this means for buyers

For ordinary homebuyers, the reforms are essentially about:

one thing:

keeping their money safer.