Buying home loan insurance? Look beyond premium and focus on coverage

Online plans can save you money

Online home loan insurance can be cheaper than offline covers.

“When online term plans were first introduced, premiums were around 30 per cent lower than offline plans. However, the gap has narrowed significantly and is now typically under 10 per cent,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer, Insurance Samadhan.

Arora says lenders usually offer home loan insurance as a group insurance product, which can make it more economical than a standalone term plan. In home loan protection plans, which are group covers where the sum assured declines with the outstanding loan balance, the cost can be about 40 per cent lower than that of individual term plans.

Narendra Bharindwal, president, Insurance Brokers Association of India, says there can be significant price differences between online and offline insurance products in some cases.

“Online insurance may be cheaper because distribution and servicing costs are lower. However, premiums also depend on factors such as age, health, loan amount, policy term, insurer underwriting norms, and any riders chosen,” says Bharindwal.

Borrowers should not decide on premium alone.

“Online policies may cost less due to lower distribution expenses, but buyers should also evaluate coverage, exclusions, features, and the insurer’s claims record, not just the premium,” says Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, chief third-party distribution officer, Generali Central Life Insurance.

Choose the right cover

Term plans and home loan protection plans offer similar core benefits, but they serve different purposes.

“If the objective is to protect a home loan, a mortgage redemption plan is often the most suitable option, as the cover reduces in line with the outstanding loan,” says Arora. For wider family protection, she recommends a regular-premium term plan with critical illness and permanent disability riders.

Buying online cover is convenient and quick.

“Online purchase allows easier comparison of policies, can sometimes be more cost-effective, provides quick access to documents and services, and helps buyers better understand policy features and exclusions,” says Bharindwal.

Online purchase, however, places greater responsibility on the buyer.

Bharindwal says borrowers may misunderstand policy terms, choose inadequate coverage or unsuitable riders, miss personalised solutions, or make errors in proposal forms that could affect future claims.

Offline purchase can offer personalised advice, better understanding of policy terms and exclusions, and help with underwriting, documentation, and claims-related processes.

“Offline policies may sometimes cost more, offer a narrower range of options, and carry the risk of biased recommendations, making it important to seek objective advice,” says Bharindwal.

Run key checks

Before buying home loan insurance, borrowers should check the sum assured, policy term, exclusions, whether the cover is level or reducing, premium-payment terms, health disclosures, claim support, and the insurer’s claims record and financial strength.

“Insurance should be chosen for suitability, not just the lowest premium,” says Bharindwal.

Borrowers buying insurance online should disclose all medical, income, occupation, and lifestyle details accurately.

“Borrowers buying insurance online should accurately disclose all medical, income, occupation, and lifestyle details, opt for a regular-premium plan, and ensure premiums are paid on time via auto-debit,” says Arora.

Home loan tenures can increase when interest rates rise. Mishra says borrowers may consider a slightly longer insurance term and a cover amount that exceeds the outstanding loan to provide a buffer.

Match tenure with loan

Borrowers should keep the insurance cover in force for the entire loan tenure.

Arora says those covering a home loan should opt for a mortgage redemption plan, with coverage linked to the declining loan balance. For pure life insurance needs, they should choose a fixed-term term plan.

Borrowers should also build in a small buffer for possible loan-tenure extensions caused by interest-rate changes.

“The cover should match the loan repayment period, but affordability must remain the key consideration,” says Bharindwal. He adds that many borrowers use term insurance to achieve this cost-effectively.

Get adequate cover

A mortgage redemption plan can work well when the sole objective is to protect the home loan.

Borrowers who prefer term insurance should structure the cover carefully.

“If opting for term insurance, consider splitting the cover into two policies rather than buying one large policy,” says Arora.

For instance, Arora says a Rs 40 lakh loan could be covered by a Rs 40 lakh assigned policy and an additional Rs 20 lakh unassigned policy for family protection.

Term plans offer flexibility

Term insurance plans generally offer greater flexibility than home loan protection plans.

“A term plan remains valid even if the loan is prepaid, transferred, or restructured, and the nominee receives the claim amount directly,” says Bharindwal. A term plan can also cover multiple liabilities, making it useful for a family’s broader financial protection needs.

The drawback is that borrowers must pay the premium separately; they cannot bundle it into the loan.

“Since a term plan offers a fixed sum assured, borrowers may end up paying for more cover than needed as the outstanding loan balance declines over time,” says Abhishek Kumar, founder, SahajMoney.com, and Sebi-registered investment adviser.

Protection plans offer convenience

A home loan protection plan offers convenience because the premium is often financed within the loan, avoiding separate premium payments.

“These plans are typically sold as group insurance covers, making underwriting simpler and medical requirements less stringent than standalone life insurance policies,” says Kumar.

But this convenience comes at a cost. The single premium is often added to the loan amount, increasing the overall interest burden.

“Since the cover reduces along with the outstanding loan, it typically clears the debt but may not leave any additional funds to support the family’s financial needs,” says Kumar.

Prefer flexibility

A standalone term plan offers greater flexibility because it is linked to the individual, not the lender or the loan.

“Whether the loan is prepaid, transferred to another bank, or topped up, the term plan remains unchanged and continues to provide the same protection,” says Kumar.

Borrowers should, however, review assignment and nominee details before buying cover.

“If the policy is assigned to the lender, the bank gets the first right to claim proceeds up to the outstanding loan amount,” says Kumar. Any surplus should be clearly designated to the family or nominees.