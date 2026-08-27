“Title is decided by the civil court. The revenue record follows title, it does not create it,” says Avnish Sharma, partner, Khaitan & Co.

“The legal basis on which the person acquired the property must be independently established,” says Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.

Buyers should therefore verify the seller’s title history rather than rely on mutation, tax receipts or possession.

Trace the title chain Ownership generally arises through a valid transfer by someone with title or by operation of law, such as inheritance.

“There is no one official record that proves ownership,” says Prashant Thakur, executive director & head - research & advisory, Anarock Group.

Buyers should examine the current deed and the chain of earlier deeds, Wills, succession records and court orders.

Registration is necessary where required, but it does not guarantee ownership. “A registered sale deed from a person with no title conveys nothing,” says Sharma.

A sale or conveyance deed is the primary title document. Mutation, tax and utility records and possession support the title trail but do not establish ownership. “A possession record backs up a claim of title, but it does not give ownership by itself,” says Thakur.

Get an independent title search done Buyers should engage an independent property lawyer rather than depend solely on an advocate appointed by the seller, developer or lender. The accepted practice is to trace title for at least 30 years from a parent deed through every transaction to the present seller. This conventional benchmark covers the 12-year periods referred to for adverse possession and enforcement of a mortgage under the Limitation Act.

The advocate should compare the title chain with certified sub-registrar records and examine the encumbrance certificate, seller’s legal capacity, rights of co-owners and heirs, revenue and survey records, land use and zoning, approvals and applicable restrictions.

For constructed property, check the sanctioned plan, layout approval, commencement and completion or occupancy certificates and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) registration. Physical boundaries, area, occupation and encroachments should match the documents. A public notice inviting objections is an additional safeguard.

Check records beyond title deeds At the sub-registrar’s office, check registered sales, gifts, releases, partitions, mortgages, leases, development agreements, powers of attorney and attachments. “Registration records are not conclusive proof of title and may not reveal unregistered created rights and interests,” says Heena Chheda, partner, Economic Laws Practice.

Check revenue records for mutation, tenancy, land use and survey particulars; municipal records for tax dues, sanctioned plans and notices about unauthorised construction; and the Rera portal for registration, title, encumbrances, approvals, progress, complaints and orders. Search relevant courts for litigation involving the seller.

Mortgage checks should include the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI).

Watch for red flags Pause if mutation does not match the latest registered deed, the name changes without a registered transaction, originals are missing, or survey or city survey (CTS) numbers, area, boundaries or descriptions conflict with records or the physical property.

Other red flags include unresolved succession or partition, heirs who do not join the sale, unregistered family arrangements, doubtful transfers of joint family or ancestral property, pending suits or attachments, unreleased mortgages or charges, and possession by someone other than the documented owner.

In projects, absence of Rera registration where required, sanctioned plans or an occupancy certificate also warrants scrutiny. Resolve material inconsistencies before executing the conveyance or making a substantial payment.

Take extra care with inherited property Establish who owns the property and each owner’s share. Obtain the title chain, death certificates, Will and codicils, legal-heir or heirship records, family tree and subsequent succession or transfer documents. Every person with an interest should join the sale or legally transfer or extinguish that interest.

A partition deed divides jointly held property. A release or relinquishment deed allows an heir or co-owner to give up an existing share and ordinarily requires proper stamping and registration. “A succession certificate should not be treated as a document establishing title to immovable property. It primarily concerns debts and securities,” says Anirudha Khopade, head - data science & analytics, Square Yards.

Probate is no longer a statutory precondition merely under the former provision, though it may still be sought or required for formal proof of a Will or estate representation.

Letters of administration may be relevant where a court-appointed representative must administer the estate.

Verify land and flat title With a flat, you are buying two things simultaneously. “One is an interest in the underlying land and the other is rights in the constructed unit,” says Khopade.

While purchasing from a developer, verify the developer’s title. Where the promoter is not the landowner, check the landowner’s title, development agreement and power of attorney.

Check Rera disclosures, title report, encumbrances, sanctioned plans, commencement and completion or occupancy certificates, litigation and unauthorised changes.

Ensure the flat number, carpet area, floor, and configuration match the registered agreement and sanctioned plan. Register the agreement for sale and obtain payment, possession and occupancy documents. Where the project is mortgaged, obtain a unit-specific lender release or no-objection certificate. Verify that the society, association or condominium has been formed and that rights in the land and building have been conveyed to it.

For resale, trace the seller’s acquisition and prior title chain. Check subsequent transfers, mortgages and releases, society records, share certificate, possession records, loan closure, dues, disputes, redevelopment proposals and transfer conditions. Confirm whether the land and building have a registered or deemed conveyance, and ensure every person whose interest must pass joins the transfer.

“Ultimately, there is no legal mechanism that can guarantee that a title will never be challenged,” says Chandwani.

“No process makes ownership entirely ‘airtight’. But these precautions can materially reduce the risk of a successful challenge,” adds Chheda.

Key checks for a strong property title