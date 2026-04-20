CA salary in India: Freshers can earn ₹6-13 lakh, top roles cross ₹40 lakh

Chartered accountants remain among India’s highest-paid professionals, with starting salaries ranging widely depending on skills, rank and employer. In 2026, fresh CAs typically earn between ₹6 lakh and ₹13 lakh annually, with top candidates securing significantly higher packages, industry data analysed by Imarticus Learning,

The salary spread reflects a sharp divide within the profession—while entry-level roles in smaller firms may offer ₹6–8 lakh, high performers and rank holders can command ₹13–18 lakh packages or more right at the start of their career.

What Is The Average CA Salary In India

The CA average salary in India depends on choices. Think of it like choosing a career path after school. One person picks science. Another picks career options after 12th commerce. Both grow differently. The same happens after CA. Your first job matt The average salary of CA in India sits between ₹10 LPA and ₹18 LPA. This is a blended number. It includes freshers, mid-level professionals, and senior roles.

Salary growth accelerates with experience

The earning potential of a CA rises sharply with experience. Mid-career professionals typically move into higher-paying roles across consulting, corporate finance and advisory functions, while senior professionals see a substantial jump in compensation.

Entry-level: ₹6–13 lakh

Mid-level: ₹15–30 lakh

Senior roles: ₹40–50 lakh and above

People often search ‘what is the salary of CA per month’ because monthly income feels more relatable. Imarticus Learning breaks it down clearly. Take a simple example. If someone earns ₹12 LPA, their CA monthly salary is close to ₹1 lakh. After taxes, it may be around ₹85,000. This steep progression reflects the increasing value of domain expertise, leadership responsibilities and strategic roles in finance.

Employer and role make a big difference

Salaries also vary depending on where a CA works. Opportunities span:

Audit and consulting firms

Corporate finance roles in companies

Banking and financial services

Independent practice

Large firms and multinational companies tend to offer higher compensation, especially for roles in investment banking, financial planning and advisory.

What drives CA pay

The study highlights several factors that influence salary levels:

Number of attempts taken to clear CA exams

Quality of articleship and practical exposure

Area of specialisation (taxation, audit, consulting, finance)

Communication and analytical skills

Candidates with strong technical expertise and real-world experience tend to command better pay from the outset.

CA Starting Salary In India For Freshers A fresher in audit may earn ₹7 LPA. Another fresher in consulting may earn ₹12 LPA. The difference comes from domain and exposure. " Exploring globally recognised paths like ACCA, FRM, CFA, and CMA can offer a clearer view of where high-growth opportunities may lie," said the study.

Key Factors Affecting CA Fresher Salary

The domain you choose after qualification shapes your early income and future growth path significantly.

The city you work in directly impacts your CA job salary and cost-of-living balance.

The firm you join influences your learning curve and future salary jumps.

Your articleship experience plays a strong role in determining your first job salary.

Certifications and the best courses after 12th, beyond CA, can boost your starting salary faster than expected.

Even small decisions at this stage can change your long-term earnings.

CA Salary Based On Experience Salary growth in this field is steady but not linear. It accelerates when you shift roles or upgrade skills.

Someone starts at ₹8 LPA. After three years, they switch to consulting at ₹14 LPA. After another four years, they move into strategy at ₹28 LPA. The growth does not come from time alone. It comes from movement.

Source: Imarticus Learning

Big 4 CA Salary In India (Deloitte, EY, PwC, KPMG) When people talk about high-paying roles, these four firms always come up. The work is intense. The learning is fast. The exposure is global. That combination directly impacts your CA salary growth. You will often hear terms like audit, advisory, and consulting. Each pays differently. The brand name helps, but the role matters just as much.

The Deloitte CA salary often trends slightly higher in consulting roles. That said, all four firms offer strong growth if you stay long enough or switch at the right time.

What Drives Salary In Big 4

Audit roles offer stability and steady growth, though the initial CA job salary may be slightly lower.

Advisory and consulting roles pay higher because they involve complex problem-solving and client interaction.

International assignments can increase your CA monthly salary significantly within a short time.

Performance ratings impact increments more than years of experience in many cases.

Switching from Big 4 to industry after a few years often leads to sharp salary jumps.