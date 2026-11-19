A housing society cannot arbitrarily raise monthly maintenance charges without explaining the reasons, backing the decision with expense records and following the prescribed approval process, legal experts say. A recent interim order by the Maharashtra State Co-operative Appellate Court has reinforced this principle, putting a steep maintenance hike on hold for two flat owners in Mumbai.

The dispute involved two residents of a housing society in Goregaon (West), whose monthly maintenance was raised from Rs 7,867 to Rs 27,166 and Rs 29,266, respectively, from July 2022. The society justified the increase by citing higher maintenance costs for their wing, which had only two flats.

The residents challenged the hike, arguing that the society had failed to follow the procedure for revising charges and that the calculation was unreasonable. On November 3, 2026, the appellate court granted interim relief, suspending the enhanced charges until the dispute is resolved.

The order is interim relief and does not amount to a final ruling that wing-wise maintenance charges are illegal.

Why did the court put the hike on hold?

The court found that the society had not demonstrated that it followed the process agreed upon at an earlier general body meeting. The meeting had proposed recalculating maintenance based on actual expenses, getting a chartered accountant to verify the figures, displaying the calculations and considering members' objections before finalising the charges.

The society, however, did not establish that these steps had been completed or that the revised charges had received the necessary general body approval before being implemented.

Tusi Kumar, partner at legal firm Singhania & Co., said a managing committee cannot impose disproportionate financial liabilities on members without a reasonable and legally sustainable basis. Any increase must be backed by actual expenditure, transparent calculations and compliance with applicable rules and bye-laws.

Manu Kumar Jha, associate, PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said maintenance increases must reflect actual cost escalation, with residents’ concerns considered before a decision is finalised.

Can a society charge different maintenance to different wings?

Housing societies can revise maintenance charges, but the calculation must follow applicable rules and bye-laws. Under the 2014 model bye-laws, service charges are generally apportioned equally among flats or units, while certain other expenses may be allocated differently depending on their nature.

Supriya Majumdar, partner, Elarra Law Offices, said maintenance revisions must be backed by proper expense calculations and approval at an annual or special general body meeting. A majority vote cannot justify an unreasonable financial demand on a minority of members.

Basudeb Biswas, advocate and real estate lawyer, said the society's authority to manage its affairs does not mean it can impose arbitrary charges. Residents must challenge the appropriate resolution or decision through the legal process.

Devishi Gupta, associate, SKV Law Offices, said residents are entitled to seek details of the revised calculations and question increases that are not adequately justified.

Aarya Bhat, advocate, Delhi High Court, said the order reinforces the principle that a numerical majority cannot use its voting power to impose arbitrary financial demands on a minority.

What should residents do if maintenance suddenly rises?

Flat owners facing a steep hike should:

Ask for a written breakdown of the revised maintenance charges, including the expenses used to calculate them.

Obtain meeting minutes and resolutions approving the increase, along with supporting records.

Check the registered bye-laws and applicable state rules to determine how individual expenses should be apportioned.

Raise objections in writing and, if necessary, approach the appropriate legal forum to challenge the decision.

Residents should not assume that challenging a hike automatically suspends payment obligations. Biswas said legitimate recurring maintenance dues remain recoverable, and residents should continue paying the undisputed amount while pursuing their challenge.