Can a landlord withhold your security deposit? Know your legal rights

A security deposit is meant to protect a landlord against unpaid rent, bills or damage to the property. However, disputes often arise when tenants vacate rented homes and landlords delay refunds or make deductions that tenants consider unjustified.

In a recent case in Bengaluru, a landlord withheld a tenant’s ₹80,000 security deposit and insisted that he would return it only after he found a new tenant. The III Additional Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found no evidence of property damage, unpaid rent or outstanding bills to justify his decision. It directed the landlord to refund the entire deposit with 9 per cent annual interest and pay ₹10,000 towards litigation costs.

The ruling raises key questions: What can landlords legally deduct from security deposits, how binding are notice-period clauses, and what can tenants do if landlords do not return their money?

Check the legal cap on deposits

According to legal experts, India has no uniform nationwide cap on rental security deposits. The Model Tenancy Act, 2021 limits residential deposits to two months’ rent and commercial deposits to six months’ rent, but applies only in states that have adopted it.

“Certain states, including Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, have adopted this framework, while Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu prescribe a three-month limit, subject to contractual variation. Maharashtra leaves the amount to the rental agreement. The applicable state law, therefore, determines the limit,” says Anuja Mukerji, partner, AQUILAW.

Set clear terms in the rental agreement

The rental agreement should clearly state when and under what conditions the landlord must refund the security deposit. It should list permissible deductions, such as unpaid rent, utility bills and damage beyond normal wear and tear. “It should also specify notice-period requirements, lock-in clauses and whether the landlord can adjust the deposit against outstanding dues,” says Mukerji.

A joint inspection at handover, supported by an itemised list of deductions and bills, can help prevent disputes.

Understand the notice period

If the agreement requires, say, three months’ notice or payment in lieu, the tenant may have to pay rent for the unserved period. The landlord can adjust this amount against the deposit if the agreement permits, but cannot forfeit the entire deposit without justification.

“The notice clause can apply even if the tenant has stayed for only a few months. Tenants can limit their liability by negotiating a shorter notice period and avoiding a lengthy lock-in,” says Mukerji.

Challenge unjustified forfeiture

A three-month notice clause does not automatically allow a landlord to forfeit the entire deposit if a tenant leaves early. Under Section 74 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, deductions for breach must represent reasonable compensation.

The Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Kailash Nath Associates v. Delhi Development Authority (DDA) also makes clear that forfeiture cannot result in unjust enrichment. Landlords must have a valid contractual basis and evidence of actual loss to justify deductions.

Keep evidence at handover

Both parties should conduct a joint inspection and sign a handover note that records the property’s condition, meter readings, pending bills and return of keys. “Tenants and landlords should also keep photographs, timestamped videos, rent receipts and relevant messages. They can use such electronic records as evidence before a consumer commission, subject to legal requirements and proof of authenticity,” says Adnan Siddiqui, partner, King Stubb and Kasiva.

Seek a timely refund

The rental agreement and applicable state law generally govern when the landlord must refund the deposit. If the agreement is silent, the landlord cannot hold the deposit indefinitely or make its refund conditional on finding a new tenant without a contractual basis.

“Tenants should document any such demand, seek an itemised list of deductions and request a refund in writing. If the landlord refuses, they can consider sending a legal notice and approaching the appropriate forum,” says Siddiqui.

Scrutinise deductions from the deposit

A landlord can deduct unpaid rent, utility or maintenance bills, and reasonable repair costs for damage caused by the tenant. However, landlords cannot ordinarily charge tenants for normal wear and tear, faded paint and ageing fixtures. Landlords cannot automatically deduct costs for repainting and deep cleaning unless the agreement or the property’s condition justifies them.

“The landlord should provide an itemised breakdown with supporting bills to establish that the deductions are genuine and reasonable. The landlord may also deduct rent for the unserved notice period if the agreement permits it,” says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal.

Include key details in a legal notice

A legal notice should mention the tenancy details, the deposit paid, the date the tenant vacated the property and the grounds for a refund. It should record that the tenant has cleared all dues and include relevant documents. “Giving the landlord 15 days to respond is generally reasonable, though not mandatory. Ignoring the notice does not establish liability but may weaken the landlord’s defence, especially if new reasons for withholding the deposit emerge during litigation,” says Agrawal.

Claim interest and compensation where justified

Tenants may claim interest on delayed refunds, compensation for proven financial loss or harassment, and litigation costs. The agreement and the circumstances, including when the deposit became refundable, determine the interest rate and the date from which it applies. “Compensation and legal costs are not automatic and must be justified. The Bengaluru ruling shows that landlords may face additional financial liability for unjustifiably withholding deposits,” says Agrawal.

The writer is a Delhi-based independent journalist