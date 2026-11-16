Can banks seize your pension if you guarantee someone else's loan? HC rules

A retired government employee’s pension cannot be subject to coercive recovery for another person’s loan merely because he had stood as a guarantor, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has ruled.

The decision offers relief to retirees who may face financial pressure when borrowers default, but it does not remove the legal liability attached to standing as a guarantor.

In its November 13, 2026, order in Nazir Ahmad Kuchay vs. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi restrained Jammu and Kashmir Bank from deducting money from a retired police officer’s pension account to recover a loan taken by another individual.

The court observed that pension is a welfare measure intended to protect retired employees from financial dependence and hardship in old age. It relied on the Supreme Court's ruling in Radhey Shyam Gupta vs. Punjab National Bank (2009), which recognised protection available to pension and gratuity against attachment.

Why did the retired employee approach the court?

The retired police officer had stood as a guarantor for a loan taken by another individual from Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

When the borrower defaulted, the bank allegedly started deducting money from the guarantor's account, into which his pension was credited.

The retiree approached the bank, explaining that he depended on his pension to meet his living expenses. Despite allegedly receiving an assurance that deductions would stop, the bank continued recovering money.

He subsequently approached a trial court seeking a refund of the deducted amount and protection against further deductions. The trial court rejected his request for interim relief, reasoning that a guarantor's liability is co-extensive with that of the borrower.

The high court overturned this decision and restrained the bank from recovering the loan from his pension account.

Does this mean guarantors are free from loan liability?

No. The ruling distinguishes between a guarantor's legal responsibility and the methods a bank can use to recover outstanding dues.

Under Section 128 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, a guarantor's liability is generally equal to that of the principal borrower, unless the guarantee agreement provides otherwise.

"While banks cannot dip into a pension account to recover a loan, standing as a guarantor remains a real and enforceable liability under contract law," said Manu Kumar Jha, associate at PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

Kiran Devrani, advocate at the Delhi High Court, said retirement security should not be jeopardised by another person's debt or default. Pension is earned through years of service and is intended to provide financial independence after retirement.

What does the ruling mean for pensioners?

The decision reinforces the protection available to pensionary benefits, but legal experts caution against treating it as blanket immunity from loan recovery.

"The ruling reinforces that liability under a guarantee cannot be enforced in derogation of the protection attaching to pensionary benefits," said Rohit Jain, managing partner at Singhania & Co.

Supriya Majumdar, partner at Elarra Law Offices, said the court recognised the importance of protecting pension income, particularly when it is the family's primary source of livelihood.

However, Mohit Mansharamani, counsel at SKV Law Offices, pointed to an important legal uncertainty. Earlier single-judge decisions of the same High Court had taken a contrary view, holding that pension may lose its statutory protection after being credited to a bank account.

He said the latest order does not address those conflicting decisions, leaving uncertainty over the legal position until a larger bench or the Supreme Court settles the issue.

The High Court also left the retired employee's claim for a refund of money already deducted for the trial court to decide.

What should borrowers and guarantors remember?

• Read the guarantee agreement carefully before accepting responsibility for someone else's loan.

• Understand that a guarantor can be pursued for repayment if the borrower defaults.

• Retirees should maintain records showing the source of pension credits if deductions are disputed.

• Seek legal advice if a bank makes unauthorised deductions from pension income.

The ruling does not cancel the underlying loan or the guarantee. It restricts the recovery method in this case, while leaving the bank free to pursue the principal borrower through legally permissible means.