Can investing ₹12,500 a month for your newborn create a ₹1 crore corpus?

What if the financial planning for your child's future began when they were just three months old? A monthly investment of ₹12,500 could potentially build a substantial corpus by the time the child reaches adulthood, according to Vijay Maheshwari, a certified wealth manager and Founder at Stocktick Capital.

In a LinkedIn post, Maheshwari illustrates how an investment of ₹12,500 a month for 15 years, amounting to total contributions of ₹22.5 lakh, could grow to ₹93 lakh at an assumed annual return of 10 per cent and ₹1.4 crore at 12.8 per cent by the time the child turns 21.

The illustration has brought attention to an important personal finance question: should parents start building a retirement-oriented investment corpus for their children even before they begin school?

NPS Vatsalya, launched in September 2024, is a government-backed pension framework designed to encourage long-term savings for minors. Under the scheme, the account is opened in the child's name, with a parent or legal guardian managing it until the child turns 18.

Can ₹12,500 a month really become ₹1 crore?

The power of compounding is central to the argument for starting early.

An investment of ₹12,500 every month for 15 years amounts to ₹22.5 lakh in contributions. Assuming monthly investments and annualised returns, the accumulated value would be approximately ₹50 lakh at 10 per cent and ₹63 lakh at 12.8 per cent at the end of 15 years.

If the accumulated amount remains invested for another three years without additional contributions, taking the child to age 21, the corpus could grow to approximately ₹66 lakh and ₹90 lakh, respectively, under the same return assumptions.

These are illustrative calculations, not guaranteed outcomes. The actual value will depend on the investment allocation, market performance, charges and the period for which the money remains invested.

How does NPS Vatsalya work?

NPS Vatsalya allows parents and legal guardians to open a pension account for an Indian citizen below 18 years of age. The child is the beneficiary, while the guardian operates the account.

The scheme has a relatively low entry barrier. Parents can start with a minimum contribution of ₹250 at account opening and a minimum annual contribution of ₹250. There is no upper limit on contributions.

The money is invested through a pension fund registered with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Returns are market-linked and are not guaranteed.

Parents can select a pension fund and investment approach, subject to the scheme's prescribed investment framework.

The scheme also permits partial withdrawals after the account has completed three years. Up to 25 per cent of the subscriber's own contributions, excluding investment returns, can be withdrawn for specified purposes such as education, treatment of specified illnesses and disability exceeding 75 per cent, subject to applicable conditions.

What happens when your child turns 18?

This is an important consideration for parents evaluating NPS Vatsalya.

When the subscriber turns 18, fresh KYC and nominee details have to be furnished. The child can then choose among three broad options:

Continue investing: The account can continue under NPS Vatsalya for up to three years, until the subscriber turns 21.

Move to regular NPS: The entire accumulated corpus can be shifted to the NPS All Citizen Model or another applicable NPS model.

Exit the scheme: If the accumulated corpus is below ₹8 lakh, the entire amount can be withdrawn. If it is ₹8 lakh or more, up to 80 per cent can be withdrawn as a lump sum, while at least 20 per cent must be used to purchase an annuity, subject to applicable rules.

The annuity component is particularly important because it is intended to provide a regular income rather than an unrestricted lump-sum withdrawal.

Should parents consider NPS Vatsalya for their children?

Starting early can give investments more time to compound, but parents should consider the purpose of the money before choosing a product.

NPS Vatsalya is designed around long-term pension savings. It may therefore be more suitable for parents who want to build a retirement-oriented financial pool for their children rather than money that can be accessed freely for near-term expenses.

Parents should also distinguish between saving for a child's education, building a corpus for their early adulthood and creating a retirement fund. These goals have different investment horizons and liquidity requirements.

A child's education expenses, for instance, may arise much earlier than retirement. Locking too much money into a pension-oriented product could limit flexibility when funds are needed.