Can long-term contract lead to permanent employment? What the law says

A recent Supreme Court ruling has brought into focus a question many workers have: If they have been on contract for years, can they argue for permanent employment?

Indian labour laws are clear: Simply working for a long time does not entitle a contract worker to become a permanent employee.

“The law is now well-settled that contract labour, by mere efflux of time or continuity of engagement, does not acquire an enforceable right to regularisation,” said Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India.

This means even if a worker has spent several years in the same role, that alone is not enough to claim permanency. Courts focus on the nature of the employment arrangement, not just its duration.

Nivedita Guliani, associate at Alpha Partners, echoed this, noting that long service or performing important functions does not automatically convert a contract role into a permanent one.

When can contract workers claim equal pay or permanency?

While permanency is not guaranteed, there are specific situations where workers can seek relief.

One key principle is “equal pay for equal work.” If a contract worker performs the same duties, with similar responsibilities and skill levels as a permanent employee, they may be entitled to wage parity.

“Equal pay claims are stronger where duties, responsibilities, qualifications, and working conditions are comparable,” said Monica Tanna, partner, Singhania & Co.

Supriya Majumdar, partner at Elarra Law Offices, said contract workers can claim equal pay when they perform identical work as regular employees. Claims for permanent employment may also arise if the work is continuous and essential to the business.

Another important factor is whether the contract itself is genuine.

Genuine contract vs sham arrangement

Courts apply a “substance over form” approach, looking beyond the contract document to assess the real working relationship.

A genuine contract exists when the contractor independently hires, supervises, and pays workers, and bears business risks.

In contrast, a sham arrangement is one where the contractor exists only on paper.

“A sham contract is a paper arrangement used to avoid labour obligations, where the principal employer actually controls the workers,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.

What is a sham contract?

Direct supervision by the principal employer

Workers doing the same job as permanent staff

Contractor having no real control or independence

Wages or benefits effectively controlled by the company

Kumar added that courts may intervene where the contractor is merely a “name-lender” and the principal employer exercises real control and supervision. In such cases, the legal system may recognise a direct employer-employee relationship.

What the ruling means in practice

Legal experts say the judgment reinforces an existing principle: labels do not matter as much as actual working conditions.

“What the Supreme Court of India is saying is simple. Just calling someone a ‘contract worker’ does not change the reality of their job,” said Prateek Jha, advocate, Supreme Court of India.

However, the ruling also makes it clear that not all contract roles are invalid. Genuine outsourcing arrangements will continue to be recognised.

Financial risks for contract workers

Beyond legal classification, the issue has a strong personal finance dimension.

Contract workers often face:

Lower and stagnant wages

Limited or no provident fund, gratuity, or insurance

Job insecurity and lack of long-term stability

“The real concern is financial insecurity. Contract workers often lack stability, benefits, and protection in case of job loss,” Jha added.

This can affect long-term wealth creation, retirement planning, and access to credit.

What should workers do if treated unfairly?

Experts advise a structured approach rather than relying on assumptions.

Key steps include:

Collect evidence: Appointment letters, wage slips, attendance records, and proof of supervision

Raise a formal complaint: First with the contractor and then the principal employer

Approach authorities: Labour commissioner or industrial tribunal if issues persist

Seek legal remedy: Especially in cases of wage disparity or suspected sham contracts

“Workers should begin by collecting records and then raise a formal written grievance,” said Guliani.

Majumdar added that disputes can be escalated to labour courts if conciliation efforts fail.