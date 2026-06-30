Can Namo Cities become NCR's next real estate hotspots? Here's what we know

The Centre has unveiled plans to develop four new "Namo Cities" across the National Capital Region (NCR), marking one of the biggest urban development initiatives proposed under the upcoming Regional Plan 2041. The project aims to create new, transit-oriented urban centres around the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), easing pressure on Delhi while unlocking new growth corridors across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Centre's decision to develop four new "Namo Cities" in the National Capital Region (NCR) under the Regional Plan 2041 is expected to accelerate transit-oriented development and open up new real estate growth corridors beyond Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, according to industry stakeholders.

The proposed semi-greenfield, mixed-use urban centres -- one each in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh -- will be developed around existing and upcoming Namo Bharat stations.

The Centre has earmarked Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years for the initiative, which aims to promote balanced regional development by creating well-connected residential and economic hubs.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Managing Director Shalabh Goel said that Namo Bharat, the country's first regional rapid transit system (RRTS), was envisioned as a catalyst for sustainable and balanced regional development.

"Through enhanced accessibility, it will unlock new growth corridors, encourage development beyond traditional urban centres and foster vibrant transit-oriented communities that support long-term economic and social progress.

"By transforming regional connectivity and bringing people closer to opportunities, it is laying the foundation for a more integrated and polycentric NCR," he said.

What are Namo Cities?

Namo Cities are proposed semi-greenfield, mixed-use urban centres that will be developed around existing and upcoming Namo Bharat stations under the Regional Plan 2041.

Unlike traditional satellite cities that grew around highways, these cities are planned around high-speed regional rail stations, with homes, offices, retail spaces, schools, healthcare and recreational facilities located within walking or cycling distance of mass transit.

The objective is to reduce dependence on private vehicles while creating self-sustaining urban hubs.

Why is the government planning them?

The NCR's population is expected to nearly double over the next 15 years, making it increasingly difficult for Delhi, Gurugram and Noida alone to absorb future housing and employment demand.

Through the Regional Plan 2041, the government wants to shift towards a polycentric model of development, where multiple urban centres share economic activity instead of concentrating jobs and housing in Delhi.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the Namo Bharat network is intended to become a catalyst for balanced regional development by improving accessibility and encouraging growth beyond traditional urban centres.

Where will the four cities come up?

The Centre has proposed one Namo City each in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, the locations have not yet been finalised. Instead, participating states will submit proposals, with the final projects selected through a challenge-based competitive process. The Centre has announced a ₹5,000-crore performance-linked incentive package, comprising grants, loans and guarantees, to support their development.

Why are they being built around Namo Bharat stations?

The cities are planned around the Namo Bharat RRTS, India's first regional rapid transit system, to encourage transit-oriented development. Under this model, residential and commercial projects are clustered around high-capacity public transport, reducing dependence on private vehicles while improving access to jobs and services. According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the RRTS is intended to create "vibrant transit-oriented communities" and promote balanced regional development across the NCR.

How are they different from Noida and Gurugram?

Unlike earlier satellite cities that largely evolved around highways and road infrastructure, Namo Cities are being planned from inception as mixed-use, transit-led urban centres. The proposal envisages self-contained neighbourhoods with homes, offices, schools, healthcare, retail and recreational spaces located close to rapid transit stations, reducing commute times and supporting sustainable urbanisation.

What could be the impact on real estate?

Industry experts believe the project could unlock new growth corridors across the NCR. According to the National Capital Region Planning Board and industry estimates, residential property values within a two-kilometre radius of stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor have appreciated by 30-67 per cent over the past two years, with markets such as Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, Modinagar and Meerut witnessing stronger housing demand. Developers expect similar trends if the new cities are executed successfully.

How much investment could the Regional Plan 2041 attract?

According to a recent Knight Frank India report, the Regional Plan 2041 has the potential to attract around ₹20 lakh crore in investments, accommodate an additional three crore residents, and facilitate the emergence of multiple new urban centres. The report says improved regional connectivity and decentralised growth could fundamentally reshape the NCR's real estate market over the next two decades.

Ashish Jerath, President-Sales and Marketing, Smartworld Developers, said the Namo Bharat network was expected to spur infrastructure-led development, similar to the impact witnessed along the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

He said improved connectivity would encourage homebuyers and businesses to explore emerging micro-markets, with the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor having the potential to emerge as the NCR's next major growth axis.

Abhay Mishra, President and CEO of Jindal Realty, said the Regional Plan 2041 marked a shift towards more balanced regional development and that improving connectivity was likely to make Tier-II locations such as Sonipat attractive for residential and commercial investments.

Will the NCR boundary change?

No. At its 42nd meeting on June 16, the NCR Planning Board decided to retain the existing geographical extent of the NCR, rejecting proposals to alter its boundaries. Instead, it will focus on implementing the Regional Plan 2041 through better regional planning and the creation of new growth centres.

What are the challenges?

Urban planners say the success of the Namo Cities initiative will depend on timely completion of the Namo Bharat network, coordinated planning among the Centre and NCR states, adequate financing, and the creation of jobs alongside housing. Previous NCR plans have faced implementation delays, making execution the biggest test for the new initiative. With inputs from PTI