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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Can NRIs living in Dubai avail of term insurance from Indian companies?

Can NRIs living in Dubai avail of term insurance from Indian companies?

Here are some of the best term insurance rates available for NRIs based in Dubai from various insurers

Term Insurance

Term Insurance

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

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A term insurance is a safe way to ensure the financial stability of your family and dependants, since families of the self-employed may face significant financial uncertainty upon the policyholder’s death. It also does not matter if you are living in India or abroad. Indian insurers offer special plans for NRIs to ensure the financial security of their loved ones. And given the uncertainty thrown up by the West Asia war, it makes sense for someone living in Dubai to have a term insurance that is payable in India. Here are the top rates for term insurance for a single male living in Dubai. 
 

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Topics : NRI Dubai Term insurance

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 7:37 PM IST