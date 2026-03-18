Capital gains tax worries? How CGAS helps you park gains and buy time

Selling property or other assets can trigger capital gains tax, and timing the reinvestment correctly is crucial to claim exemptions. The Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS) helps taxpayers manage this gap effectively.

CGAS offers a structured way to retain tax exemptions when reinvestment is delayed, but it comes with strict rules and timelines.

A timing tool, not a tax loophole

The CGAS is designed to address a practical gap between earning capital gains and reinvesting them. “It is not a tax-saving tool, it is a time-management tool within the capital gains exemption framework,” said Niyati Shah, vertical head – personal tax at 1 Finance.

Under Sections 54 to 54F of the Income Tax Act, taxpayers can claim an exemption by reinvesting gains into residential property. However, the tax filing deadline often arrives before the reinvestment is completed.

“In such cases, taxpayers can deposit the unutilised amount in a CGAS account before filing their returns to preserve exemption eligibility,” said Mrinal Mehta, joint secretary at the Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society.

For instance, Mehta says, if a taxpayer sells property but plans to buy another later, parking the gains in CGAS ensures the amount is not treated as taxable income that year.

Why CGAS matters more now

With capital gains rising sharply, the relevance of such tools has increased. “Capital gains reportedly surged significantly, reflecting wider participation in real estate and financial assets,” said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO) at BankBazaar.

He added that CGAS helps taxpayers “remain compliant while preserving exemption eligibility,” especially when reinvestment timelines do not align neatly with tax deadlines.

Choosing the right account type

CGAS offers two options:

· Type A (savings account): Suitable for staggered payments, such as under-construction property

· Type B (term deposit): Better for lump sum payments, offering relatively higher returns

“The choice depends on liquidity needs and the reinvestment timeline,” Shah said, adding that flexibility often outweighs marginal gains in returns.

Common mistakes that can cost you

Experts caution that errors in using CGAS can trigger tax liability:

· Missing the deposit deadline before filing returns

· Depositing the wrong amount

· Using funds for non-specified purposes

· Failing to utilise funds within prescribed timelines

“Even small lapses can lead to the exemption collapsing entirely,” Shah said.

Strict withdrawal rules and deadlines

Withdrawals are tightly regulated and must be used only for specified purposes like property purchase or construction.

Importantly, the benefit is time-bound. “If the funds are not utilised within two or three years, the exemption is withdrawn and the amount becomes taxable,” Shetty said.

Mehta adds that any unutilised balance after the deadline is treated as long-term capital gains in the year the period expires.

All in all, CGAS can be an effective bridge between selling and reinvesting assets, but it demands discipline. As Shah puts it, “Treat CGAS as a countdown instrument, it defers the decision, not the consequence.”