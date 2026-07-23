Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Car loan rates start at 7.35%: How EMIs compare across top banks in India

Car loan rates start at 7.35%: How EMIs compare across top banks in India

Car loans: UCO Bank offers lowest rate at 7.35%; compare EMIs

car loan

Car loans: UCO Bank offers lowest rate at 7.35%; compare EMIs

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Borrowers planning to finance a new vehicle can access car loans at interest rates starting as low as 7.35 per cent, although the actual rate—and monthly EMI—depends on factors such as the lender, credit profile and loan tenure.
 
According to data from Paisabazaar.com as of July 22, 2026, UCO Bank offers the lowest starting interest rate among major lenders at 7.35 per cent per annum, followed by Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra at 7.45 per cent, and Union Bank of India, Punjab and Sind Bank, and Indian Bank at 7.50 per cent.
 
For a Rs 5 lakh car loan with a five-year tenure, the EMI ranges from Rs 9,983 at the lowest interest rate to over Rs 11,600 for borrowers paying the highest rates.
 
 
Public sector banks continue to dominate the lowest-rate segment, with most offering starting rates below 7.75 per cent.
 
How much can your EMI vary?

Also Read

car loan

Buying a used car? How to choose the right used car loan in India

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b

When borrowing makes sense and when it does not: A guide to consider

Car Loan

Cheapest car loans now start at 7.35%, but total EMI gap nears ₹1.6 lakh

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Will set up fast-track court to punish culprits of Neet paper leak: PM Modi

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty around 23,900; Dr. Reddy's Labs shares tumble 9%

 
While headline rates appear close, the EMI difference becomes more pronounced at higher interest rates.
 
  • Lowest EMI: UCO Bank — Rs 9,983
  • Highest EMI: Punjab and Sind Bank — Rs 11,634 (at its maximum lending rate of 14%)
 
The gap between the lowest and highest EMI works out to Rs 1,651 a month. Over a five-year loan, that translates into nearly Rs 99,000 in additional repayments.
 
Public vs private banks
 
Among private lenders:
 
  • HDFC Bank starts at 8.15%
  • ICICI Bank at 8.40%
  • IDFC FIRST Bank at 8.99%
  • Federal Bank at 7.65%
  • Karnataka Bank at 8.14%
 
Although their starting rates are generally higher than those of public sector banks, the final interest rate depends on factors such as the borrower's credit score, employment profile and relationship with the bank.
 
Don't ignore processing fees
 
Apart from interest rates, borrowers should compare processing charges, which can significantly affect the overall borrowing cost. 
Lowest starting interest rates for cars
 
Some notable charges include:
 
  • Indian Overseas Bank: Nil processing fee
  • Union Bank of India: Up to Rs 1,000
  • Federal Bank: Up to 1% of the loan amount (maximum Rs 50,000)
  • IDFC FIRST Bank: Up to Rs 10,000
  • Central Bank of India: Up to 0.5% (maximum Rs 20,000)
 
Meanwhile, some lenders are offering limited-period concessions. Canara Bank is providing a 50% waiver on processing fees until September 30, 2026, while Punjab and Sind Bank offers a concession of up to 50% on processing fees under its PSB Apna Vahan Sugam scheme. Bank of Maharashtra also offers a 0.25 percentage point interest rate concession to eligible existing customers.
 
What borrowers should compare
 
Borrowers should evaluate more than just the advertised interest rate. Before taking a car loan, compare:
 
Interest rate offered based on your credit profile
Processing fees and other upfront charges
Prepayment or foreclosure charges
Maximum loan amount and tenure
Special concessions for existing customers
 
Even a small difference in interest rates can translate into substantial savings over the life of the loan, making it worthwhile to compare offers across lenders before finalising financing.

More From This Section

KYC know your costumer

Do you know your CKYC number? It could save you repeated KYC hassles

study loan, education loan

Education loans: Myths that can derail applications, hurt credit scorepremium

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Own foreign assets? Experts explain exchange rate rule for filing ITR

Supreme Court

'Next step is jail': What SC's Parsvnath order means for homebuyers

pension

Old Pension Scheme option opens for select NPS employees: Who qualifies

Topics : car loan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Stations Closed TodayAdani Power Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Q1 Results US-Saudi Nuclear DealEternal Q1 ResultsUpcoming Q1 ResultsSemicon India 1.0 vs 2.0