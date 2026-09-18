Car loan rates start at 7.35% in mid-Sept: Top offers and EMIs compared

A car loan can cost more than the sticker price once interest and upfront charges are factored in. Car loan rates start at 7.35 per cent among the lenders tracked by Paisabazaar.com, but the terms you get will depend on the lender, borrower profile and loan terms.

As of September 16, UCO Bank offered the lowest starting rate at 7.35 per cent, followed by Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank at 7.45 per cent. Bank of Baroda and Bank of India started at 7.60 per cent.

Name of Banks/NBFCs Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years Processing fee (% of loan amount) Bank of Baroda 7.60 - 11.35 10,043 - 10,959 Up to Rs. 2,000 Bank of India 7.60-12.55 10,043 - 11,262 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000) Bank of Maharashtra* 7.45-11.75 10,007 - 11,059 Up to 0.25% Canara Bank** 7.45-11.45 10,007 - 10,984 0.25% ( Rs 1,000 - Rs 5,000) Central Bank of India 7.50-9.30 10,019 - 10,452 NIL (Till 31.12.2026) Federal Bank 7.90-9.00 10,114 onwards 1% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 50,000) HDFC Bank 8.15 onwards 10,174 onwards Up to 0.5% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 8,000) ICICI Bank 8.40 onwards 10,234 onwards Up to Rs. 8,500 IDBI Bank 7.75-9.30 10,078 - 10,452 Rs. 2,500 IDFC FIRST Bank 8.99 onwards 10,377 onwards Up to Rs. 10,000 Indian Bank 7.55-9.65 10,031 - 10,513 Rs. 1,200 Indian Overseas Bank 7.55-12.00 10,031 - 11,122 NIL Karnataka Bank 8.13-11.63 10,169 - 11,029 Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000) Punjab and Sind Bank*** 7.55-14.05 10,031 - 11,647 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000) Punjab National Bank 7.60-10.70 10,043 - 10,797 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500) State Bank of India 8.70 - 9.85 10,307 - 10,587 Rs. 500 - Rs. 2,000 UCO Bank 7.35-10.00 9,983 - 10,624 0.5% (Max. Rs 5,000) Union Bank of India 7.50-10.00 10,019 - 10,684 Up to Rs 1,000 *0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having at least 6 months of relationship with the bank. **50% waiver on processing fee till 30th September 2026 ***Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam. Rates and charges as of 16th September 2026 Source: Paisabazaar.com

What the rates mean for your EMI

For a Rs 5 lakh car loan over five years, the EMI starts at Rs 9,983 at UCO Bank based on the rates in the Paisabazaar.com data. At Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank, the starting EMI is Rs 10,007.

At the other end, Punjab and Sind Bank's listed rate range goes up to 14.05 per cent, translating into an EMI of Rs 11,647 for the same Rs 5 lakh, five-year loan.

The difference may appear small in monthly terms, but it can add up over the full loan period. Borrowers should therefore compare the total interest payable rather than looking only at the EMI.

Processing fees can add to the cost

The interest rate is not the only cost to check. Processing fees

vary considerably across lenders.

Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank have listed nil processing fees, while UCO Bank charges 0.5 per cent, subject to a maximum of Rs 5,000. HDFC Bank's processing fee is up to 0.5 per cent, while Federal Bank charges 1 per cent, subject to its stated minimum and maximum limits.

Some lenders are also offering temporary concessions. Bank of Maharashtra provides a 0.25 percentage point interest concession to certain existing customers, while Canara Bank is offering a 50 per cent waiver on its processing fee until September 30, 2026.

Do not choose a loan only on the starting rate

A lender's lowest advertised rate may not be the rate offered to every borrower. Credit profile, income, relationship with the lender, vehicle and other eligibility factors can affect the final pricing.

Before taking a car loan, compare the final sanctioned interest rate, processing fee, total interest outgo, foreclosure or prepayment terms and any other applicable charges. A slightly higher EMI may sometimes come with lower upfront charges, making the overall borrowing cost more relevant than the headline rate.