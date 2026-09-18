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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Car loan rates start at 7.35% in mid-Sept: Top offers and EMIs compared

Car loan rates start at 7.35% in mid-Sept: Top offers and EMIs compared

Loan costs vary widely across lenders, with differences in interest rates, EMIs and processing fees affecting the total cost of buying a car

car loan

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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A car loan can cost more than the sticker price once interest and upfront charges are factored in. Car loan rates start at 7.35 per cent among the lenders tracked by Paisabazaar.com, but the terms you get will depend on the lender, borrower profile and loan terms.
 
As of September 16, UCO Bank offered the lowest starting rate at 7.35 per cent, followed by Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank at 7.45 per cent. Bank of Baroda and Bank of India started at 7.60 per cent.
 
Name of Banks/NBFCsInterest rate (%) p.a.EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 yearsProcessing fee (% of loan amount)
Bank of Baroda7.60 - 11.3510,043 - 10,959Up to Rs. 2,000
Bank of India7.60-12.5510,043 - 11,262Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
Bank of Maharashtra*7.45-11.7510,007 - 11,059Up to 0.25%
Canara Bank**7.45-11.4510,007 - 10,9840.25% ( Rs 1,000 - Rs 5,000)
Central Bank of India7.50-9.3010,019 - 10,452NIL (Till 31.12.2026)
Federal Bank7.90-9.0010,114 onwards1% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 50,000)
HDFC Bank8.15 onwards10,174 onwardsUp to 0.5% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 8,000)
ICICI Bank8.40 onwards10,234 onwardsUp to Rs. 8,500
IDBI Bank7.75-9.3010,078 - 10,452Rs. 2,500
IDFC FIRST Bank8.99 onwards10,377 onwardsUp to Rs. 10,000
Indian Bank7.55-9.6510,031 - 10,513Rs. 1,200
Indian Overseas Bank7.55-12.0010,031 - 11,122NIL
Karnataka Bank8.13-11.6310,169 - 11,029Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000)
Punjab and Sind Bank***7.55-14.0510,031 - 11,6470.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
Punjab National Bank7.60-10.7010,043 - 10,797Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
State Bank of India8.70 - 9.8510,307 - 10,587Rs. 500 - Rs. 2,000
UCO Bank7.35-10.009,983 - 10,6240.5% (Max. Rs 5,000)
Union Bank of India7.50-10.0010,019 - 10,684Up to Rs 1,000
*0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having at least 6 months of relationship with the bank. **50% waiver on processing fee till 30th September 2026 ***Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
Rates and charges as of 16th September 2026
Source: Paisabazaar.com
 

What the rates mean for your EMI

For a Rs 5 lakh car loan over five years, the EMI starts at Rs 9,983 at UCO Bank based on the rates in the Paisabazaar.com data. At Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank, the starting EMI is Rs 10,007.

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At the other end, Punjab and Sind Bank's listed rate range goes up to 14.05 per cent, translating into an EMI of Rs 11,647 for the same Rs 5 lakh, five-year loan.
 
The difference may appear small in monthly terms, but it can add up over the full loan period. Borrowers should therefore compare the total interest payable rather than looking only at the EMI.

Processing fees can add to the cost

The interest rate is not the only cost to check. Processing fees
vary considerably across lenders.
 
Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank have listed nil processing fees, while UCO Bank charges 0.5 per cent, subject to a maximum of Rs 5,000. HDFC Bank's processing fee is up to 0.5 per cent, while Federal Bank charges 1 per cent, subject to its stated minimum and maximum limits.
 
Some lenders are also offering temporary concessions. Bank of Maharashtra provides a 0.25 percentage point interest concession to certain existing customers, while Canara Bank is offering a 50 per cent waiver on its processing fee until September 30, 2026.

Do not choose a loan only on the starting rate

A lender's lowest advertised rate may not be the rate offered to every borrower. Credit profile, income, relationship with the lender, vehicle and other eligibility factors can affect the final pricing.
 
Before taking a car loan, compare the final sanctioned interest rate, processing fee, total interest outgo, foreclosure or prepayment terms and any other applicable charges. A slightly higher EMI may sometimes come with lower upfront charges, making the overall borrowing cost more relevant than the headline rate.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:14 AM IST