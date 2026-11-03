Cash gift from family: How to prepare for tax scrutiny and avoid disputes

Cash gifts from parents or close relatives are exempt from income tax, but taxpayers may still have to explain the source of the money if they deposit large amounts in their bank accounts. In a recent ruling in Jhutha Ram vs Income Tax Officer (ITO), Jaipur, the Jaipur Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) deleted an addition of ₹13.04 lakh for unexplained cash deposits. The assessee had explained that the money came from a ₹16 lakh gift from his mother, who had sold her old gold jewellery to fund it. The tribunal accepted the notarised gift deed, witness testimony and jewellery valuation report as evidence that the gift was genuine and rejected the grounds on which the assessing officer had questioned it. The ruling highlights why taxpayers should keep proper records when they receive substantial cash gifts from family members.

When are gifts taxable?

Under Section 56(2)(x) of the Income-tax (I-T) Act, 1961, gifts received without consideration become taxable if their aggregate value exceeds ₹50,000 in a financial year. The entire amount, not just the excess, is taxable. However, gifts from specified relatives, including parents, spouse, children, siblings, grandparents, uncles and aunts, are fully exempt, irrespective of the amount. Gifts from cousins, nephews, nieces and friends do not qualify for this exemption.

“Gifts received on one’s own marriage and inheritances are also tax-exempt, irrespective of the amount or giver. However, birthday and anniversary gifts do not enjoy this exemption. Even when a gift is tax-exempt, the tax department can ask for evidence of its genuineness, the donor’s financial capacity and the source of funds,” says Shubham Jain, director, SVAS Business Advisors.

What triggers tax scrutiny?

According to tax experts, there is no fixed threshold beyond which a gift automatically attracts suspicion. However, large cash deposits, transactions disproportionate to declared income and gifts from donors who lack the apparent financial capacity to make them can invite tax scrutiny.

“The donor’s financial capacity and source of funds are particularly important. A large cash deposit cannot, by itself, be treated as unexplained income. The tax department should give the taxpayer an opportunity to explain it with evidence, such as accumulated savings, inheritance or proceeds from the sale of jewellery or other assets,” says Jain.

How to prove a gift is genuine

Taxpayers should keep records that show who made the gift and how the donor could afford it. A gift deed and bank statements can help (see word box). The donor’s income-tax return (ITR) is useful but should not be the sole measure of financial capacity, as a person with modest income may have accumulated savings, inherited wealth or proceeds from the sale of assets.

“A record of bank transfers strengthens the evidence, but the donor must also explain the source of funds. For cash gifts, confirmation from the donor and proof that the donor had the cash become particularly important. The Jaipur ITAT ruling shows how a gift deed, jewellery valuation and evidence of sale can establish genuineness. It also highlights why taxpayers should preserve records of substantial family transactions, as tax disputes can take 10–14 years to resolve,” says Jain.

Cash gifts: Tax rules and risks

Section 186 of the I-T Act, 2025, restricts cash receipts of ₹2 lakh or more from a person in a single day, for a single transaction or for transactions that relate to one event or occasion. Banks must also report annual cash deposits of ₹10 lakh or more in savings accounts (₹5 lakh for those without PAN) and ₹50 lakh or more in current accounts. These are, however, thresholds for banks to report deposits, not tax limits.

“Cash gifts are not illegal or automatically taxable, but are harder to substantiate. Recipients should be able to establish the donor’s identity, financial capacity and source of funds. Bank transfers provide a clearer record, while recipients of cash gifts should obtain written confirmation from the donor and record the amount, relationship and occasion,” says Neeraj Agarwala, senior partner, Nangia & Co LLP.

Document wedding gifts

There is no prescribed threshold beyond which proof of wedding gifts becomes mandatory. Recipients should nevertheless retain evidence that the gifts qualify for the marriage exemption.

“Photographs, wedding invitations and other records that confirm the occasion can serve as evidence, particularly for cash gifts. For larger amounts, couples should also obtain written confirmations from donors that mention the amount, date, relationship and occasion. Recipients should also disclose gifts in the ITR,” says Agarwala.

Gifts to spouse and children

Gifts from specified relatives are tax-exempt under Section 56(2)(x) of the I-T Act, 1961. However, the donor may have to include income from gifted assets in their own taxable income under the clubbing provisions. “Under Section 64(1)(iv), income from assets gifted to a spouse without adequate consideration is generally clubbed with the donor’s income. Similarly, income earned by a minor child is usually clubbed with the income of the parent who earns more, subject to exceptions,” says Akhil Chandna, partner and global people solutions leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Clubbing generally applies to income directly earned from the gifted asset, while income from reinvested earnings is treated differently. Capital gains from the sale of gifted assets may also attract clubbing provisions.

Gifts to adult children or parents can legitimately help reduce tax, provided the donor genuinely and irrevocably transfers ownership. Transactions in which the donor retains control or uses family members merely to reduce tax can invite scrutiny.

Tax rules for non-cash gifts

Gifts of property, shares, mutual fund units and jewellery received from specified relatives are generally tax-exempt under Section 56(2)(x). Gifts from non-relatives that exceed ₹50,000 are taxable. The tax department considers the stamp duty value for property and the fair market value for specified movable assets.

“When the recipient sells the gifted asset, the previous owner’s cost of acquisition is generally considered under Section 49(1). The previous owner’s holding period is also included to determine whether the gains are short-term or long-term,” says Chandna.

If taxpayers receive a tax notice, they should be able to establish the donor’s identity, financial capacity and source of funds, and prove that the gift is genuine. Chandna recommends that they keep gift deeds, bank statements and valuation reports.

The Jaipur and Pune ITAT rulings show that the tribunal examines each case on its facts and evidence. Relief in one case does not guarantee a similar outcome in another.

The writer is a Delhi-based independent journalist