Cashless claims beat reimbursements in health insurance experience: Survey

Cashless health insurance claims are emerging as the preferred route for policyholders, with customers reporting a smoother experience compared with reimbursement claims, according to a new consumer survey by Policybazaar.

The findings show that while India’s health insurance claims process has improved, transparency and communication remain key concerns for policyholders.

Policybazaar’s second edition of its consumer study, Is India Happy With Health Insurance Claims? 2.0, introduced the Health Claims Experience (HCX™) Index, a benchmark that measures how customers experience the entire claims journey, beyond traditional claim settlement ratios.

The study found that India’s health insurance claims experience scored 82.8 out of 100 on the inaugural HCX™ Index, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. The survey covered 2,228 respondents across metros, Tier-II and III cities who had undergone hospitalisation for themselves or their family members and filed health insurance claims between August 2024 and September 2025.

Cashless claims deliver better customer experience

A major finding of the report was the gap between cashless and reimbursement claim experiences. Around seven out of 10 respondents opted for cashless treatment, and these claims recorded an HCX™ score of 86.7, significantly higher than reimbursement claims, which scored 73.7.

Customers who used cashless facilities highlighted easier documentation, quicker approvals and access to insurer-linked network hospitals as major reasons for higher satisfaction.

Cashless claims allow hospitals to coordinate directly with insurers, reducing the immediate financial burden on families during medical emergencies. In contrast, reimbursement claims often require policyholders to first pay hospital expenses and later submit documents to seek repayment, which can increase paperwork and waiting time.

Why claim settlement ratio alone does not tell full story

For years, claim settlement ratios have been one of the most tracked indicators while choosing health insurance policies. However, the Policybazaar report highlights that settlement numbers do not fully capture a customer’s experience during a claim.

The newly introduced HCX™ Index attempts to measure factors such as operational efficiency, ease of the process and customer sentiment during the claims journey. According to the company, the aim is to create a common framework to understand whether policyholders find claims simple, transparent and dependable.

“Health insurance ultimately proves its value at the time of a claim. While claim settlement ratios provide an important view of insurer performance, they do not fully capture what customers experience during the claims journey,” said Sarbvir Singh, joint group chief executive officer (CEO), Policybazaar.

“The HCX™ Index is an attempt to bring greater transparency and customer-centricity to this aspect of health insurance by creating a common benchmark for measuring claims experience,” he added.

Policyholders want simpler and more transparent claim processes

The survey also pointed towards areas where insurers need to improve. Customers expect clearer communication on claim decisions, detailed explanations for rejections, real-time claim tracking and fewer documentation requirements.

The report recommended stronger verification at the time of policy purchase, better integration between hospitals and insurers, and reduced paperwork to make claim processing faster and more predictable.

Experts often advise buyers to look beyond premiums while selecting health insurance. Factors such as network hospital availability, claim servicing process, exclusions and policy terms can influence the experience at the time of hospitalisation.

What health insurance buyers should keep in mind

While cashless facilities appear to offer a smoother claims experience, policyholders still need to understand their policy details before buying insurance. A cashless facility does not automatically mean every medical expense will be covered.

Before purchasing a policy, buyers should check:

• The list of network hospitals available in their city

• Waiting periods for specific illnesses and treatments

• Room rent limits and sub-limits, if any

• Exclusions mentioned in the policy document

• The process for raising and tracking claims

The findings suggest that India’s health insurance ecosystem is moving beyond just faster claim settlements towards improving the overall customer journey. As health insurance adoption grows, a simpler and more transparent claims process could become a key factor influencing customer trust and choice.