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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Central Bank of India RTGS glitch: What to know about your deposits

Central Bank of India RTGS glitch: What to know about your deposits

The bank says its core banking system remains secure and services have been restored. Here is what customers should check and do

central bank of India

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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Central Bank of India has assured customers that their accounts remain safe after 187 unauthorised transactions worth Rs 13.97 crore were reported from its settlement account with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The lender said a technical issue had occurred in its localised Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) server interface, but maintained that its core banking system remained secure.
 
“No customer account is impacted,” the bank said in a clarification on its website, adding that its core banking system remained “entirely secure and safe”. It also confirmed that RTGS services had been restored across all channels.
 
The clarification follows reports of unauthorised transfers between October 15 and 17. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the transactions involved 36 bank accounts, and the bank approached Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police over the suspected fraud.
 
 

What happened at the bank?

According to the reports, six unauthorised transactions took place on October 15, followed by 88 on October 16 and 93 on October 17. The transfers reportedly totalled Rs 13.97 crore.
 
The bank's police complaint alleged that unidentified persons gained access to the central Secure Financial Messaging System (SFMS) server of Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the RBI. Mumbai Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons following the complaint.

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The exact circumstances of the reported transfers remain under investigation.
 

Are customers' deposits affected?

The bank's clarification states that customer accounts were not affected and that its core banking system remained secure. However, the reported incident concerns unauthorised transfers from the bank's settlement account with the RBI, and the investigation will establish how the transactions occurred.
 
A bank's settlement account is distinct from the savings and current accounts it maintains for customers. An incident involving a settlement account does not, by itself, establish that individual customers' accounts have been compromised.
 
Customers should continue to monitor their bank statements and report any unfamiliar debit immediately through official banking channels. Those suspecting cyber fraud can also contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930.
 

What should customers do?

Although the bank has said that no customer account was affected, customers should continue to monitor their savings and current accounts for unusual activity.
 
Check bank statements: Review recent transactions and report any unfamiliar debit or transfer to the bank immediately.
 
Use official channels: Contact the bank through its official website, customer care number or branch. Do not respond to unsolicited calls or messages claiming to offer refunds or investigate the incident.
 
Never share banking credentials: Do not disclose your OTP, PIN, password or internet banking credentials to anyone, even if the person claims to represent the bank.
 
Customers should not assume that their deposits are at risk solely because of the reported settlement-account transactions. However, they should act promptly if they notice any unauthorised activity in their own accounts.
 

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 4:49 PM IST