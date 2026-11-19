Fixed deposit (FD) investors can earn up to 8.25 per cent interest in November, with small finance banks offering the highest rates, followed by private- and public-sector lenders.

According to FD rate data compiled by Paisabazaar.com as of November 18, 2026, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers the highest rate of 8.25 per cent on a five-year deposit. Several other banks offer rates of 7 per cent or more, though the highest returns are often linked to specific deposit tenures.

Small finance banks offering the highest FD rates

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.25 per cent.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offer up to 8.10 per cent.

Jana Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank offer up to 8 per cent.

Private sector banks offering the highest FD rates

DCB Bank offers up to 7.75 per cent.

SBM Bank India offers up to 7.65 per cent.

Bandhan Bank offers up to 7.45 per cent.

City Union Bank offers up to 7.30 per cent.

IDFC FIRST Bank, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank and YES Bank offer up to 7.25 per cent.

Public-sector banks offering the highest FD rates

Central Bank of India offers up to 7 per cent.

Punjab & Sind Bank offers up to 6.90 per cent.

Bank of Baroda and Bank of India offer up to 6.85 per cent.

Indian Bank offers up to 6.80 per cent.

Canara Bank offers up to 6.75 per cent.

Latest FD rates in november

Bank Fixed Deposit Rates Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Highest slab 1-year tenure (%) 3-year tenure (%) 5-year tenure (%) 10-year tenure (%) % Tenure SMALL FINANCE BANKS AU Small Finance Bank 7.40 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.35 7.40 6.75 6.75 Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.00 3 years 1 day (Maxima FD) 7.10 7.10 7.00 7.00 ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.00 800 days 6.00 6.00 5.75 5.75 Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00 3 years 7.00 8.00 7.77 6.50 Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.00 23 months 1 day to 27 months 6.00 7.50 6.25 6.25 slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 2 years 6.50 7.50 7.25 6.50 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25 5 years 7.25 7.25 8.25 7.25 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.10 3 years 1 day to 3 year 6 months 7.25 7.25 7.20 6.50 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10 666 days 6.00 7.25 7.00 6.75 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Axis Bank 6.60 2 years to 10 years 6.25 6.60 6.60 6.60 Bandhan Bank 7.45 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00 7.25 5.85 5.85 City Union Bank 7.30 556 days to 3 years 6.65 7.30 6.55 6.25 CSB Bank 7.10 18 months 5.00 5.75 5.75 5.75 DBS Bank 6.50 501 days to less than 5 years 6.25 6.50 6.25 6.25 DCB Bank 7.75 17 months to 20 months 6.90 7.00 7.50 7.00 Federal Bank 6.80 18 months; 2 years to less than 3 years 6.50 6.60 6.60 6.60 HDFC Bank 6.60 3 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.55 6.60 6.60 ICICI Bank 6.60 3 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.55 6.60 6.60 IDFC FIRST Bank 7.25 500 days to 2 years 6.50 7.10 6.75 6.00 IndusInd Bank 7.25 2 years to 3 years 6.75 7.25 6.65 6.50 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 6.75 888 days; 5 years to 10 years 6.55 6.70 6.75 6.75 IDBI Bank 6.70 1100 days 6.20 6.35 6.25 5.90 Karnataka Bank 7.25 15 months 6.50 6.15 6.15 5.50 Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.80 2 years to less than 3 years 6.45 6.40 6.25 6.25 RBL Bank 7.00 18 months to less than 60 months 6.90 7.00 6.70 6.70 SBM Bank India 7.65 Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days 7.10 7.10 7.00 7.00 South Indian Bank 6.80 30 months 6.25 6.20 5.70 5.70 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.25 567 days (TMB 567) 6.80 6.70 6.70 6.70 YES Bank 7.25 18 months 1 day to less than 24 months 6.65 7.00 6.75 6.75 PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS Bank of Baroda 6.85 555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme 6.25 6.25 6.30 6.00 Bank of India 6.85 500 days- BOI Akshay Fixed Deposit 6.60 6.70 6.00 6.00 Bank of Maharashtra 6.65 400 days 6.40 5.25 5.00 5.00 Canara Bank 6.75 555 days 6.40 6.25 6.25 6.25 Central Bank of India 7.00 2222 days; 3333 days 6.30 6.50 6.50 6.50 Indian Bank 6.80 555 days 6.10 6.05 6.00 6.00 Indian Overseas Bank 6.75 444 days 6.50 6.10 6.10 6.10 Punjab National Bank 6.80 680 days 6.25 6.30 6.35 6.00 Punjab & Sind Bank 6.90 500 days 5.85 5.85 5.95 5.85 State Bank of India 6.45 444 days - Amrit Vrishti 6.25 6.30 6.05 6.05 Union Bank of India 6.55 555 days 6.20 6.10 6.00 6.00 FOREIGN BANKS Deutsche Bank 7.00 Above 1 year to 2 years 5.00 6.25 6.25 --- HSBC Bank 6.40 37 months to less than 48 months 4.00 5.35 5.50 --- Standard Chartered Bank 6.60 1 year to 376 days 6.60 6.50 6.25 --- Source: Paisabazaar.com Interest rates as of 18 November 2026

What should FD investors consider?

Investors should not choose an FD on the basis of its advertised interest rate alone. The tenure, premature withdrawal penalty and tax on interest income can affect actual returns.

Deposits in banks covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest, subject to applicable rules.