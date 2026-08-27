From paraben-free moisturisers and sulphate-free cleansers to mineral sunscreens, vegan lipsticks and plant-based formulations, 'clean beauty' has moved from niche wellness vocabulary into the mainstream beauty market. Indian consumers, particularly younger, urban buyers, are reading ingredient labels, looking up unfamiliar chemicals and seeking products marketed as non-toxic, cruelty-free, vegan, natural or environmentally responsible.

Brands have responded across skincare, haircare and make-up. But the clean-beauty shelf can also be confusing. 'Natural', 'organic', 'vegan', 'chemical-free' and 'clean' are frequently used interchangeably even though they do not mean the same thing.

What exactly is 'clean beauty'? The first thing consumers need to know is that 'clean' is not a regulated beauty standard.

“‘Clean beauty’ is not a regulated term under Indian cosmetics law, so it is important not to confuse it with words like natural, organic or vegan,” says Dr Priyanka Sharma, co-founder, director and chief dermatologist, V6 Clinics.

Even 'chemical-free', she points out, is scientifically inaccurate because everything, including plant-based ingredients, is made up of chemicals. Her advice is to look beyond the claims on the front of the pack and examine what is actually inside. Fragrances, preservatives and certain allergens can sometimes cause skin-barrier disruption, contact dermatitis or sensitivity, particularly with repeated use.

And natural does not automatically mean safer.

“A natural ingredient is not automatically a safe one for everyone,” says Sharma. “Instead of asking whether a product is ‘clean’, I would suggest asking whether its ingredients are suitable for your skin and have a low risk of irritation.”

That becomes particularly relevant with make-up worn for several hours. Foundation, mascara and lipstick can sometimes trigger irritation or allergic reactions, especially in sensitive skin. Sharma recommends patch-testing new products intended for regular use; persistent itching, dryness or irritation is a reason to stop using the product.

Does clean make-up perform as well? Being gentle on the skin is one thing. But consumers aren't buying foundation merely because of what has been left out of the bottle. It still has to work.

“As a make-up artist, performance is non-negotiable. My client wants pigment in one swipe, a texture that blends easily and make-up that lasts all day — whether it's clean or not,” says Babita Bhatia, all-India training manager with House of Beauty and a make-up artist.

She says the category has changed dramatically. “A few years ago, there was a compromise. Clean products were sheer and didn't last long. Today there is no compromise, only innovation.”

That matters particularly in India, where make-up has to contend with heat and humidity. Bhatia says clean foundations can now offer full coverage without oxidising and last 10–12 hours with the right skin preparation. Coverage has become buildable — from natural to full-glam — and shade diversity has improved too, with greater attention to undertones.

International names such as ILIA Beauty and Kosas sit alongside Kylie Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Too Faced, while Indian players such as Asa Beauty, Ruby's Organics and Daughter Earth cater to consumers looking for everything from refillable packaging and vegan formulations to products developed for Indian skin tones.

Sharma agrees that formulation science has advanced enough for performance and skin tolerance not necessarily to be a trade-off. But she cautions against allowing 'clean' to become shorthand for quality.

Ultimately, she says, the question should not simply be: 'Does this make-up perform well?' It should also be: 'Does it work well for my skin without causing irritation?'

Are consumers moving beyond the 'clean' label? As consumers become more ingredient-aware, the conversation is shifting from looking for a 'clean' label to asking what is in a product, why it is there, and how well it performs.

“At PAC, we don't look at clean beauty as simply a list of ingredients that a product should or shouldn't contain,” says Bonish Jain, founder and director, PAC Cosmetics. “For us, it is about being more thoughtful about what goes into a product, why it is being used, and how it ultimately performs for the consumer.”

Jain says Indian consumers are asking more questions about ingredients, product development and transparency. Awareness around vegan and cruelty-free beauty is also growing. But thoughtful formulation cannot come at the expense of performance.

“When a consumer invests in a make-up product, they still expect good pigmentation, texture, longevity and finish,” he says.

The evolution of the category ultimately comes down to a more discerning buyer, he adds. “Consumers are moving beyond simply looking for a ‘clean’ label — they want to understand what they are buying, how it works and what goes into making it.”

In other words, clean beauty may be growing up — from what a product claims to leave out to how clearly a brand can explain what it puts in.

Why is make-up increasingly offering skincare benefits? Consumers are also asking make-up to do more. Colour and coverage are no longer always enough; increasingly, they want skincare benefits built in too.

“We're seeing strong consumer interest in make-up that goes beyond colour and coverage, reflecting the broader shift towards skincare-meets-make-up,” says Snigdha Suman, general manager (marketing and business development) at Avon.

The result is a growing category of hybrid products that blur the line between the dressing table and skincare shelf. At Avon, for instance, its Makeup + Care Serum Foundation and Hydramatic Lipsticks combine conventional make-up functions with care benefits.

“This growing demand reflects a move towards multifunctional, skin-conscious make-up products that not only enhance appearance but also contribute to healthier-looking skin,” says Suman.

The proposition is shifting from make-up versus skincare to make-up plus skincare.

Are beauty routines getting shorter and smarter? The 'do more with less' philosophy is changing skincare routines too. K-beauty helped popularise elaborate, multi-step routines in India; now, the emphasis is shifting from the number of steps to choosing products and ingredients that actually address individual skin needs.

“At Etude, clean beauty is about being mindful of what goes into products while ensuring they remain effective,” says Mini Sood Bannerjee, deputy director and head of marketing, Amorepacific India, which markets Etude in India.

She says Indian consumers are becoming more informed and selective. “They want to understand the ingredients, what they do and, most importantly, whether a product will actually address their specific skin concerns.”

For Bannerjee, this is an evolution of the K-beauty philosophy rather than a rejection of it.

“Instead of adding more and more steps, they are looking for products that genuinely work for them. It’s less about having a longer routine and more about having a smarter, more personalised one,” she says.

Increasingly, then, the new beauty routine may not be about adding another step, but asking whether that step is needed at all.

Does clean beauty cost more? Then comes the spending question: Does choosing clean beauty mean paying more?

Not necessarily. Clean beauty has traditionally carried a premium halo, particularly when associated with specialised ingredients, certifications, sustainable packaging or niche brands. But as the category expands, more considered formulations are appearing across price points.

“Our make-up range is priced to make K-beauty accessible to a wider audience in India. We don't believe that clean beauty necessarily needs to be more expensive,” says Bannerjee.

Suman says consumers may be willing to invest more when they see a genuine difference in quality, efficacy and transparency, but the word 'clean' alone cannot justify a premium.

“Clean beauty cannot be driven by a higher price tag alone,” she says. “It has to offer real value, credible claims and performance that earns the consumer's trust.”

For shoppers, therefore, the question is not whether a clean product should cost more, but what exactly the extra money is buying — better formulation, ingredients, testing, packaging, performance or simply positioning.

Why is beauty shifting from anti-ageing to healthy ageing? The beauty conversation is evolving in another direction too — from correcting visible signs of ageing to supporting healthier skin over time.

Oriflame's recent white paper, Beyond Anti-ageing: How Longevity Science Is Changing Beauty, explores how understanding biological mechanisms associated with ageing could influence skincare, moving the focus beyond surface concerns towards skin function and resilience.

“By looking beyond surface signs to the underlying biology, we can better support skin function, resilience and long-term wellbeing,” says Lene Visdal-Johnsen, director, scientific research, claims & innovation, Oriflame.

The emerging proposition is a subtle but significant one: not simply younger-looking skin, but healthier skin for longer.

How can consumers separate clean beauty claims from hype? As clean beauty grows, however, so does the need for scrutiny. Avon's Suman says informed consumers need to look beyond buzzwords and ask what each claim actually means.

Ingredient transparency, clear product information and credible, independently verified certifications can help consumers distinguish meaningful claims from greenwashing, although certification should not be the only deciding factor.

For consumers, that means resisting easy assumptions. Natural does not automatically mean safe. Synthetic does not automatically mean harmful. Vegan does not mean organic. And 'clean' does not automatically mean better.