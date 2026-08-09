At any supermarket or petrol pump, you will see people tapping their cards and walking away in seconds. No PIN, no signature, no waiting. Contactless payment is now part of everyday life across India, but the more common it gets, the more people want to know: is it actually safe to use?

Here is everything you need to know about how contactless credit card payments work, what they cost, and how to avoid extra costs.

How does it work

A small chip inside your credit card uses two short-range wireless technologies: Near Field Communication and Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID). When you hold the card within two to four centimetres of a contactless payment terminal, the chip communicates wirelessly and completes the transaction in under a second.

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No swiping, no physical contact, and no PIN for small amounts. Simply tap and go. For example, you buy a coffee for Rs 300. You tap, the machine beeps, and your payment is complete. But when you buy a laptop for Rs 70,000, the machine asks for your PIN before it goes through.

It is faster than a regular card swipe and safer than the old magnetic strip cards because the data sent with each tap is encrypted and cannot be reused, even if intercepted.

In India, you can make contactless payments without a PIN for transactions up to Rs 5,000. For higher amounts, the system asks you to enter your PIN as usual.

What the feature costs

Contactless is simply another way to pay with your existing credit card. You are charged the same annual fees, interest rates, late payment and cash withdrawal charges as with a regular card. There are no specific extra charges for using the contactless feature itself, but all typical credit card fees and rules still apply.

The interest rate: Most credit cards in India charge between 30 per cent and 42 per cent per year on unpaid balances. If you spend Rs 10,000 on your card and pay only the minimum due, you will carry a balance that continues to attract interest each month.

Billing cycle: Your card has a 30-day cycle. After it closes, you get a statement. You have about 18 to 25 days to pay before interest starts. Paying in full means no interest. Paying partially applies interest to the full outstanding balance.

The minimum due trap

Banks display a minimum due on your statement, usually 5 per cent of the total amount due. Paying only this may feel safe, but it is not. The remaining 95 per cent immediately attracts interest, which compounds monthly.

For example, you spend Rs. 20,000 in a month and pay the minimum due of Rs. 1,000. Next month, you will already be paying interest on Rs. 19,000 before you swipe the card even once.

Other fees to watch out for: Late payment (Rs 500 to Rs. 1,300, depending on the bank), cash advance (usually 2.5% of the amount withdrawn), and annual card fees (waived if you spend above a set limit each year).

Who should use contactless cards, and how can they use them safely?

Contactless credit cards work well for people who pay their full bill every month. For those who carry a balance month to month, any credit card quickly becomes an expensive borrowing tool.

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Check Eligible Not Eligible Spending behaviour People who spend according to what they have in their bank accounts People who spend more when paying by card than by cash Payment habit Pay the full outstanding amount every month Are already carrying a balance on another card Money tracking Use it for rewards or cashback and pay it off immediately Do not track monthly expenses

Comparing options:

If you are choosing between cards, look at the interest-free period, the annual fee, and the rewards structure. A card with no annual fee and 45 days interest-free is often better for a beginner than a premium card with high rewards but a Rs. 5,000 annual fee.

How to protect your credit score?

Paying your credit card on time raises your credit score. Missing a payment or maxing out your card lowers your score. Your score affects your ability to get a loan or a rental agreement.

Keep your credit utilisation below 30 per cent

If your credit limit is Rs. 1,00,000, do not exceed Rs. 30,000 per month. High utilisation signals financial stress to lenders.

Never miss a payment date

Even one missed payment can appear on your credit report and stay there for years. Set a reminder or automate the payment.

Balance transfers

If you are paying 40 per cent interest on one card, some banks offer balance transfer options at a lower rate for a limited period, sometimes 0 per cent for three months. This makes sense only if you have a clear plan to pay off the full amount within that window. If you do not, you are just moving debt around.

When does prepayment make sense?

Paying more than the minimum due or paying the full amount early saves you on interest and improves your credit score.

Quick Checklist for Safe Contactless Card Use

Pay the full balance each month, not just the minimum.

Set reminders or automate payments to never miss your due date.

Set a monthly spending limit below your credit limit.

Turn off international contactless transactions when not travelling.

Check your statement every month for transactions you did not make.

Avoid cash withdrawals from ATMs with a credit card unless necessary.

Use an RFID-blocking wallet to protect your card from scanning.

FAQs

What is the total cost when considering fees and billing cycles?

If you pay in full each month, contactless cards add no extra cost. But, if you carry a balance, you will pay an interest rate of 30 per cent to 42 per cent per year, plus possible late or cash advance charges. Always pay in full to avoid high costs.

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How does this affect my credit score?

To build a strong credit score, make on-time payments and keep your utilisation low. Missed payments, high usage, and frequent new applications lower your score.

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When does a balance transfer make sense?

A balance transfer makes sense only if you will repay the full amount within the promotional period. Otherwise, it just postpones repayment.

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Which habits create debt traps?

Paying only the minimum due, using the card for cash withdrawals, overspending, and ignoring the statement until the due date can quickly turn a credit card into a debt trap.