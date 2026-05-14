Contra funds: Can you weather the long periods of underperformance?

Different from value funds

A contra fund invests against prevailing market sentiment. “It invests in sectors or stocks that are out of favour, ignored, under-owned, or temporarily mispriced, with the potential for turnaround or rerating,” says Bhalchandra Shinde, fund manager, Motilal Oswal AMC.

These funds avoid crowded or popular trades and look for businesses where sentiment is weak but fundamentals could improve. “A contrarian fund manager takes the view that the market has overreacted and conditions will eventually normalise,” says Jiral Mehta, senior manager, research, FundsIndia.

“They are a measured bet on the gap between today’s sentiment and tomorrow’s fundamentals,” adds Amit Suri, mutual fund distributor and founder, AUM Wealth.

Saurabh Bansal, founder, Finatwork, a Sebi-registered investment adviser, points out that these funds bet on mispricing caused by behavioural biases, cyclical pessimism, or temporary disruptions rather than deterioration in business quality.

Contra funds differ from value funds. A value fund buys stocks trading below their intrinsic value. “They often use valuation metrics such as low price-to-earnings or low price-to-book ratio,” says Raghvendra Nath, managing director, Ladderup Asset Managers.

Value funds follow a more numbers-driven approach. The two strategies can overlap considerably.

Diversification beyond market favourites

Contra funds can help create a more diversified portfolio because they do not chase the dominant sectors and stocks of the day. “Many investors’ portfolios are already exposed to the same popular largecap or growth names. Investors can participate in opportunities beyond market favourites through these funds,” says Shinde. He adds that there is lower crowding risk and greater valuation comfort in these funds.

Contra funds take early positions in businesses that the market has not yet re-rated. “They offer potential for meaningful outperformance by buying quality businesses at distressed prices before market pessimism corrects,” says Bansal.

The strategy has a natural margin of safety because stocks that are already deeply out of favour may have limited incremental downside.

Risk of prolonged underperformance

Even well-managed contra funds can pass through multi-year phases of underperformance. “Even when the stock call is right, it can take time for the market to recognise the stock’s value,” says Nath.

Underperformance can continue for a long period when momentum stocks keep rising.

Contra funds also carry the risk of falling for value traps. “The stock that the fund manager may have invested in may be cheap for structural and permanent reasons rather than temporary sentiment,” says Bansal.

Investors must also watch for style drift. A fund manager may abandon the mandate to chase near-term performance. “The fund is then neither a true contra fund nor a momentum-oriented fund,” says Mehta.

Market phases when strategy works

Some market phases suit contra funds better than others. “They do especially well when market leadership broadens, valuations normalise, and ignored sectors start seeing earnings recovery,” says Shinde.

These funds perform during phases of sector rotation, when leadership shifts from favoured sectors to long-neglected ones. “They also perform well during market recoveries after sharp corrections, when beaten-down stocks recover as sentiment normalises.

They also tend to perform better during broad-based bull markets, where laggard sectors gradually catch up.

Contra funds tend to lag when momentum dominates. “They struggle when momentum themes dominate, and the market keeps rewarding expensive stocks,” says Mehta.

They also struggle during narrow rallies led by a few dominant sectors or stocks, and in late-stage bull markets. “Momentum can persist far longer than fundamentals justify, causing extended and frustrating underperformance before the cycle turns,” says Bansal.

Best suited for seasoned investors

Sebi’s risk-o-meter classifies contra funds as very high risk, reflecting both market and behavioural risks.

These funds suit experienced investors with a long investment horizon. “Investors should already have a core portfolio and should want style diversity,” says Mehta.

They must also be willing to stay invested through temporary underperformance. The investor should understand that the strategy will underperform periodically and should be able to hold the fund with conviction through such phases.

First-time investors and those with short horizons should avoid these funds. “Those who want quick profits or assured returns, or those who dislike the possibility of capital loss, should stay away,” says Nath.

Use as satellite allocation

Investors should use contra funds as part of the satellite portfolio rather than as core holdings. “They work better as a portfolio diversifier rather than as a core holding,” says Bansal.

A contrarian thesis usually needs a full market cycle or more to play out. Successful contra investors stay invested long enough for the thesis to mature. “Contra funds are associated with mean reversion opportunities over time rather than short-term momentum,” says Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer (CEO), Anand Rathi Wealth.

Mehta suggests an investment horizon of seven years or more.

Investors should start with a small allocation and increase it gradually. “Allocation should not exceed 10 per cent of the overall equity allocation,” says Bansal.

Does manager stay true to mandate?

Investors who exit during phases of underperformance may miss the eventual recovery, when a large part of the return is generated.

Understand the fund’s investment approach before committing money. “Look for a fund that follows a diversified contra approach across market caps, sectors, and time horizons. This can reduce dependence on any single market phase,” says Shinde.

Give more weight to the fund manager’s discipline than to recent returns. “Examine how the manager behaved across the last two or three difficult cycles rather than only the last year,” says Suri.

Azeez suggests choosing a seasoned fund rather than investing in a new fund offer.

A contra fund may look dull when the market is chasing hot sectors or trending themes. “In such periods, ask whether the fund manager is still following the same disciplined contrarian approach or has abandoned the fund’s philosophy and started chasing momentum. That is a genuine red flag,” says Suri.

Periodic underperformance is not a malfunction in contra funds. It is part of how the strategy works. “New investors often interpret underperformance as a signal to exit, which is the wrong response,” says Suri. He suggests using systematic investment plans (SIPs) to reduce timing risk.