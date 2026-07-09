Could you have unclaimed insurance money? Here's how to find and recover it

Policyholders and nominees may be unaware that insurance money is lying unclaimed with insurers. From maturity proceeds and death benefits to premium refunds, nearly Rs 8,974 crore remained unclaimed with life and general insurance companies as of February 28, 2026, according to information shared by the government in Parliament. For many families, the money remains out of reach simply because policy details are lost, nominees are unaware of the cover, or records have not been updated.

The good news is that unclaimed insurance money can still be recovered if the policyholder, nominee or legal heir is able to establish the claim with the insurer

Why does insurance money become unclaimed?

Insurance proceeds are classified as unclaimed if they remain unpaid for more than 12 months after they become due. This could include a life insurance policy that has matured, a death claim, a surrender value, a premium refund or even an unsettled health insurance claim.

While both life and general insurers hold unclaimed amounts, life insurance accounts for the bulk of the money because these policies typically run for 15 to 30 years. During such long tenures, policyholders often change their address, mobile number, email ID or bank account without informing the insurer. In many cases, nominees are unaware that a policy even exists.

Another common reason is that families fail to locate policy documents after the policyholder's death. If the insurer cannot contact the beneficiary or does not receive the required documents, the money remains unpaid.

Disputed succession cases can also delay settlements. Where there is no valid nominee, or the nominee has died before the policyholder, legal heirs may need succession documents before the insurer can release the amount.

What types of insurance payouts remain unclaimed?

Unclaimed insurance money is not limited to death claims. It may include:

Maturity proceeds from traditional life insurance policies

Death benefits payable to nominees

Surrender value after a policy is discontinued

Survival benefits under money-back plans

Premium refunds arising from policy cancellation or excess payment

Reduced paid-up benefits on lapsed life insurance policies

Health insurance claim settlements awaiting documentation

General insurance claim payments and premium refunds

Group insurance provided by employers may also remain unclaimed if employees or their families are unaware of the cover.

What happens if the money remains unclaimed for years?

Insurance proceeds that remain unclaimed for over 10 years are transferred to the Senior Citizens' Welfare Fund (SCWF).

However, this does not mean the money is forfeited. The rightful policyholder, nominee or legal heir can continue to approach the insurer and seek payment after establishing ownership. The transfer is primarily an accounting requirement and does not extinguish the claimant's rights.

How can you check whether you have unclaimed insurance money?

The easiest way is to first identify all insurance policies held by you or a deceased family member.

Check:

Old insurance policy documents

Premium payment receipts

Bank statements

Email records

SMS alerts from insurers

Employer-provided insurance records

After identifying the insurer, visit its website and look for the “Unclaimed Amount” section. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has directed insurers to publish details of unclaimed amounts of Rs 1,000 and above through searchable online facilities.

You can also use the Irdai’s Bima Bharosa portal, which provides links to the unclaimed amount search pages of all registered insurers.

Typically, you may be asked to enter details such as:

Policy number

Policyholder's name

Date of birth

PAN

Registered mobile number or email address

If an unclaimed amount is found, you can contact the insurer to begin the claim process.

Documents generally required to recover the money

The insurer may ask for:

Identity and address proof

PAN and bank account details

Original policy document, where available

Death certificate, if applicable

Nominee proof or legal heir documents

Succession certificate or other legal documents in disputed cases

The exact requirements vary depending on the nature of the claim.

How policyholders can prevent insurance money from going unclaimed

Recovering unclaimed insurance money is possible, but avoiding the problem is far easier. Financial planners recommend keeping policy information organised and ensuring family members know where insurance documents are stored.

Policyholders should also:

Keep nominee details updated.

Inform insurers whenever there is a change in address, mobile number, email or bank account.

Maintain a consolidated record of all insurance policies.

Periodically inform family members about existing insurance cover.

Preserve policy documents in both physical and digital form.

A simple review of insurance records today could help families avoid years of uncertainty later. With thousands of crores still awaiting their rightful owners, checking whether any insurance proceeds are pending has become an important part of household financial planning.