Money often causes tension because of small, unspoken questions like “who pays for what?” or “How do we handle different incomes?” Over time, these can build up to resentment.

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shared financial plan doesn’t mean you lose your personal freedom. With a clear system, you can fund your shared goals and still spend on yourself without feeling guilty. But having adoesn’t mean you lose your personal freedom. With a clear system, you can fund your shared goals and still spend on yourself without feeling guilty.

The situation most couples are in

Many couples who live together quickly notice that their different ways of handling money don’t always work. One might pay the rent while the other buys groceries, but neither knows who’s saving for trips, a home or retirement.

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Sometimes, one partner earns more than the other. The higher earner might feel weighed down by extra responsibilities, while the other feels uneasy about not contributing enough. This often happens when two people with different financial backgrounds try to share their lives without a clear plan.

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All you need is a clear structure that answers:

What do we share?

What stays personal?

How do we make sure both work?

How to build a system that works?

Step 1: Have the honest conversation first

Before opening a joint account or splitting bills, sit down together and talk things through. Ask each other about your income, debts and both your personal and shared goals.

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This conversation might feel awkward, but it’s essential. You can’t set up a good system without all the facts.

Step 2: Divide your money into three buckets

The three-bucket method means having one shared account, one personal account for each partner, and one joint investment account.

Use a joint account for shared expenses such as rent, groceries, utility bills and for savings for a home or a holiday. Both partners contribute to this account every month Keep individual accounts for personal spending, like clothes, hobbies, courses you want to take, or gifts for friends. You don’t need to explain or ask permission for these expenses. A shared investment account is for long-term goals, such as retirement or education. Set it up in both your names and agree on how much each will contribute.

Keep all three accounts separate. This way, money meant for one purpose won’t get used for something else.

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For example, Sahil earns Rs 90,000, and Pooja earns Rs 60,000. Their shared monthly expenses are Rs 70,000. Instead of splitting it equally, they each contribute a share based on their income: Sahil contributes Rs 42,000, and Pooja contributes Rs. 28,000. The rest of their money is theirs to spend as they wish.

Step 3: Decide how to split shared expenses

You could split the funds equally, but if your incomes differ, that might not feel fair. The partner earning less ends up giving up more. So, decide on a percentage together that feels fair to both of you.

For example, Aisha earns Rs. 1.2 lakh, and Rajan earns Rs. 50,000. Their shared expenses are Rs. 80,000. Aisha pays Rs 55,000, and Rajan pays Rs 25,000. This way, both contribute about the same percentage of their income, so neither feels stretched or burdened.

Also, set up a few basic tools to keep things organised:

A joint account or wallet that both partners can add money to.

A shared expense tracker so both of you can see where the money is going.

Spending alerts so neither person goes over their personal limit.

Automatic bill payments that are linked to the joint account.

Shared rewards or cashback on regular expenses like dining and entertainment.

Step 4: Keep your individual financial identity

In a partnership, each person needs to keep their own savings, credit, and financial independence.

If one person’s income stops because of a job loss, health issue or career break, the other shouldn’t have to start over. Each partner should have their own emergency fund and investments, separate from what you share.

Checklist

Discuss income and debts before setting up accounts.

Set up a joint account for shared expenses and savings.

Keep separate accounts for personal use.

Agree on a fair income-based split.

Automate transfers to the joint account on payday.

Review the plan once a year or after any major life change.

FAQs

What should we do first?

It’s best to talk things through before setting up any accounts. Both partners should know what the other earns, owes, and wants. If you skip this step, your system will have gaps.

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Which matters most: liquidity, cost, risk or convenience?

For couples, convenience matters most at the start. A simple system with separate accounts for different needs usually works best.

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What mistakes do most couples make?

Couples usually either merge everything, leaving no personal space, or keep everything completely separate, with no shared plan. These create problems. It is best to fund shared goals together and keep personal spending separate.

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How often should this be reviewed?

Both partners should review their plan at least once a year. You should also check in after major life changes, such as a salary increase, job loss, having a child, or buying a home. These events can significantly change your finances, prompting your system to update.

Set up a system to manage both your personal and shared finances.