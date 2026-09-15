Credit-card cashback, referral bonus, online wins: What's taxable in India?

Cashback on a credit card, money earned from referring a friend to a fintech app, selling an old phone on OLX or winning an online contest may all result in money or benefits reaching your bank account. But they do not all have the same tax treatment.

For Indian taxpayers, the key question is not simply "Did I receive money? but **why did I receive it? A discount linked to a purchase can be treated very differently from a referral incentive or business income.

Here is how some increasingly common sources of money and rewards are treated under Indian income-tax rules.

1. Is credit-card cashback taxable?

For ordinary personal spending, credit-card cashback is generally treated as a discount rather than taxable income.

The Income Tax Act does not contain a specific provision saying that ordinary credit-card cashback must be taxed as income.

"Cashback is essentially a discount, whether it's given at purchase or credited later. If you only earn salary, interest and similar income and don't use the card for business, cashback has no tax implication. It matters only when the card is used for business: there, the cashback isn't separate income but a reduction of the expense, so you claim the net expense after adjusting for it. If you're under presumptive taxation (where itemised expenses aren't claimed anyway), it makes no difference. And cashback tied to a capital purchase reduces the asset's cost, which in turn affects depreciation, rather than touching your expense claim," Archit Gupta, CEO and founder of ClearTax told Business Standard.

Example

Suppose you buy a television for ₹50,000 using your credit card and receive ₹2,000 cashback.

You effectively paid ₹48,000 after the cashback.

For a normal individual buying the television for personal use, the ₹2,000 is generally viewed as a discount on the purchase, rather than ₹2,000 of additional taxable income.

So you would not ordinarily add ₹2,000 to your salary or other taxable income simply because the bank credited the cashback.

What if you use the credit card for business?

This is where the accounting treatment becomes more important.

Suppose a freelancer buys a ₹1 lakh computer exclusively for business and receives ₹5,000 cashback.

The economic cost of the computer is effectively ₹95,000. The cashback can therefore affect the cost of the business purchase, rather than necessarily becoming a separate ₹5,000 income item.

This distinction matters because business expenditure must be incurred wholly and exclusively for business purposes to qualify for deduction, while capital expenditure is treated differently from revenue expenditure. The Income Tax Department's guidance on business income also distinguishes between business expenses and capital assets.

If the computer is a capital asset, the cashback can effectively reduce the acquisition cost relevant for tax purposes, which can affect depreciation.

**In short: personal cashback is generally a discount; business cashback may affect the amount of expenditure or asset cost recognised for tax purposes.

2. Are bank reward points or rewards taxable?

The same broad principle applies to ordinary bank or credit-card rewards.

If you earn reward points because you spend money through a card and redeem them for something such as a voucher, flight or merchandise, there is generally a strong argument that the reward represents a spending-linked benefit or discount, rather than an independent income stream.

"They work the same way as credit-card cashback. Whether there's any tax effect depends on whether the account is used for business and whether the underlying spend was revenue or capital in nature; you then adjust the expense claim or the asset cost accordingly. For a purely personal account, there's no tax implication," said Gupta.

Example

Suppose you spend ₹2 lakh during the year on your personal credit card and receive reward points worth ₹3,000, which you use for a flight.

For a normal personal transaction, the ₹3,000 benefit would generally be viewed as a reward/discount associated with the spending rather than a separate taxable receipt.

But suppose a business owner earns a large amount of rewards from substantial business expenditure and then uses those rewards personally. That can create a different tax and accounting question because the underlying expenditure belongs to the business.

3. What about referral bonuses from fintech apps?

This is different from cashback.

If a fintech app pays you ₹500 for successfully referring a friend, you have received ₹500 as an incentive for performing an activity. It is not simply a reduction in the price of something you purchased.

Such a receipt would generally be taxable, depending on the circumstances.

For an individual who is not carrying on a referral activity as a business or profession, the amount would generally fall under "Income from Other Sources".

Section 56 of the Income-tax Act is the residuary provision for income that does not fall under salary, house property, business/profession or capital gains.

"These are actual cash payouts, not discounts, so they're taxable. For an ordinary user, a referral bonus is taxed as income from other sources. If the app is used in the course of business, it's taxed instead as business income," said Gupta.

4. What if you sell your old phone, furniture or car on OLX?

This is one area where the tax treatment can be surprisingly favourable.

If you sell your own used personal belongings, such as an old mobile phone, sofa, refrigerator or personal-use car, the sale generally does not result in taxable capital gains because such personal-use movable property is excluded from the definition of a "capital asset".

The Income Tax Department's definition of capital asset specifically excludes **personal effects**, meaning movable property held for personal use, subject to exclusions such as jewellery and certain specified items.

"It depends on what you're selling and why. If you're buying to resell, or selling in an organised, repeated way with a profit motive, that's business income, regardless of the platform. But selling your own used belongings- a car, furniture, an old phone- is not taxable at all: these are personal effects, which fall outside the definition of a capital asset, so the sale attracts neither business tax nor capital gains. The platform doesn't decide it; regularity and intent do," explained Gupta.

Example

You bought a phone for ₹60,000 three years ago and sell it on OLX for ₹15,000.

You do not generally have to pay capital gains tax on the ₹15,000 merely because the money has come into your bank account.

Why?

Because the phone was your personal-use property and falls within the personal-effects exclusion.

The same broad principle can apply when you sell used household furniture or a personal-use car.

But what if you buy products to resell?

That's a completely different situation.

Suppose you buy 20 smartphones at wholesale prices and repeatedly sell them online at a profit.

You are no longer simply disposing of your personal belongings. You are carrying on an activity with a profit motive.

The income can then be treated as business income.

Example

You buy a phone for ₹30,000 and sell it for ₹35,000.

If you bought it as part of a resale business, the ₹5,000 profit can form part of your taxable business income.

The fact that you used OLX, Instagram, Facebook Marketplace or another platform does not determine the tax treatment. The nature of the activity does.

5. Are prizes from online competitions taxed at 30%?

"Winnings from online competitions are casual income, taxed at a flat 30%, with no basic exemption and no deductions allowed against it. Surcharge and cess as applicable, will be levied in addition to the 30% tax rate. The platform usually deducts TDS before paying out," said Gupta.

The Income Tax Department's Section 115BBJ specifically covers winnings from online games. The department defines an online game as a game offered on the internet and accessible through a computer resource, including a telecommunications device. Net winnings from online games are taxed at 30% under Section 115BBJ.

Example: online gaming

Suppose you have ₹1 lakh of net winnings from an online game.

The special tax rate is 30%.

So the basic tax on the ₹1 lakh special-rate income would be:

₹1,00,000 × 30% = ₹30,000

Applicable surcharge and cess, where relevant, would be additional.

The Income Tax Department also states that the basic exemption limit does not apply to such online-game winnings and that deductions under Chapter VI-A cannot be claimed against this income.

6. What about a quiz or online contest?

This is where you should not automatically write "30% tax".

If you win ₹50,000 in a genuine quiz, competition or promotional contest, the tax treatment depends on the legal and factual nature of the prize.

Section 115BBJ's special 30% regime is specifically for online-game winnings. Other prizes may fall under other provisions and may have different TDS/tax treatment.

Therefore, before reporting a contest prize as being automatically taxable at 30%, the nature of the contest needs to be established.

7. When does a hobby become taxable income?

"When you start earning from it regularly, a monetised hobby or freelance work is treated as business income. Whether you actually pay tax then depends on your total income: once it crosses the basic exemption limit, it's taxed at slab rates, according to your regime choice and the deductions available to you," said Gupta.