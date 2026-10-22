Credit card for family travellers: 12 free lounge visits, up to 5% rewards

Frequent travellers and families looking to reduce airport lounge expenses may have a new credit card option, with AU Small Finance Bank and Paytm announcing a lifetime-free RuPay credit card that offers up to 12 complimentary family lounge visits a year.

The Paytm AU SFB Credit Card, announced on October 21, combines rewards on eligible everyday payments made through Paytm UPI with benefits on travel bookings and Paytm Gold purchases. The card has no joining or annual fee, according to the companies.

A key feature is airport lounge access for up to four family members travelling together on eligible round-trip flights booked through Paytm. The card offers up to 12 complimentary lounge visits annually, with entry enabled through a QR code rather than requiring users to present a physical card.

For families who travel together, this could make lounge access more convenient. However, the benefit is subject to eligibility conditions, and users should check the applicable terms before relying on it for a particular trip.

What rewards does the card offer?

The card offers different reward rates depending on where customers spend.

Up to 2% rewards: On eligible Paytm UPI transactions, including payments for groceries and cab rides.

5% rewards: On eligible Paytm Travel bookings and Paytm Gold purchases.

No joining or annual fee: The card is described as lifetime-free.

Reward redemption: Points can be redeemed for Paytm Gold at ₹1 per point, as well as for vouchers, bill payments and other benefits.

The advertised reward rates are maximum rates for eligible transactions; customers should check the card's detailed terms to understand exclusions, caps, redemption conditions and whether all transactions in a category qualify.

How does the family lounge benefit work?

The card's distinguishing feature is lounge access for families travelling together.

Up to four family members can access airport lounges together, with up to 12 complimentary visits annually on eligible round-trip flights booked through Paytm. Entry is facilitated by a QR-based process.

The announcement does not specify whether the 12 visits are shared across all family members or how visits are counted for accompanying guests. It also does not list the participating airports and lounges, or explain the treatment of additional visits beyond the complimentary allowance. Prospective cardholders should verify these details before applying.

How can you apply?

Customers can apply through the Paytm app:

Open Paytm and search for “Credit Card”.

Select “Get Credit Card”.

Choose the Paytm AU SFB Credit Card.

Tap “Apply Now” and enter the required details.

Complete the KYC and verification process.

Submit the application and track its status in the app.

Approval will depend on the bank's application and verification process.

Who could benefit from this card?

The card may be worth considering for customers who regularly use Paytm UPI, book travel through Paytm and can make use of the family lounge benefit. Its lifetime-free structure also means there is no stated joining or annual fee to offset against the rewards.

However, the value will depend on actual spending patterns, reward eligibility and how frequently the cardholder uses airport lounges. Someone who rarely travels or makes relatively few eligible Paytm transactions may derive less benefit than a frequent traveller who uses several of the card's features.

Before applying, consumers should compare the card's reward conditions, lounge-access rules and redemption options with those of other cards they already hold. A headline reward rate alone does not establish which card offers the best overall value.