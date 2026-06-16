A card offers convenience, rewards and a short-term line of credit. However, the wrong credit card or not understanding its terms can lead to debt. The problem isn’t credit cards but choosing one based on flashy bonuses, someone’s tip, or a bank’s offer. The right card fits your spending, repayment ability, and total costs after fees.

Follow these steps to decide which credit card is right for you. Start by figuring out the true cost of owning one.

credit card actually costs: Interest and fees. Most people assume the annual fee is the total cost but it isn’t. What aactually costs: Interest and fees. Most people assume the annual fee is the total cost but it isn’t.

Interest rate

credit cards in India charge 36 per cent to 42 per cent yearly on unpaid balances. If you spend Rs 50,000 and pay only the minimum, interest adds Rs 1,500 to Rs. 1,750 per month, and it barely reduces the principal. Mostin India charge 36 per cent to 42 per cent yearly on unpaid balances. If you spend Rs 50,000 and pay only the minimum, interest adds Rs 1,500 to Rs. 1,750 per month, and it barely reduces the principal.

Annual fee

Cards charge fees ranging from zero to Rs 10,000 or more per year. Premium cards often waive the fee if you spend above a set amount. Know this threshold before signing up. If you can’t realistically hit it, you pay the full fee.

Late payment charges

Missing a due date triggers a late fee of Rs 500 to Rs 1,300, plus interest on the full balance from the transaction date, not the due date. Many people are caught off guard by this.

Joining, renewal, and hidden fees

Some cards charge a one-time joining fee in addition to the annual renewal fee. Read both before applying. Check cash advance charges (2-3.5 per cent of the amount, often with no grace period), overlimit fees and foreign exchange markup of 1.5-3.5 per cent on international transactions. These fees can collectively erase whatever rewards you thought you were earning.

Real cost test

Add the annual fee and subtract the rewards you will use. If the result is negative, the card costs you money regardless of what the offers claim. For example, Priya got a premium travel card with a Rs 5,000 annual fee because it offered access to airport lounges. She travels twice a year. The lounge access she used was worth about Rs 1,200. The card cost her Rs 3,800 more than it gave her in the first year alone before accounting for any interest charges.

Different cards are built for different spending patterns. Picking the right category is more important than picking the most popular card.

Spending Card to look for What to prioritise High grocery and utility costs Cashback card Flat cashback on daily spends, low or no annual fee Frequent domestic travel Travel rewards card Air miles, lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver Online shopping heavy E-commerce card Accelerated points on specific platforms Dining and entertainment Lifestyle card Restaurant offers, movie discounts, and concierge services First card, building credit Entry-level or secured card Low credit limit, no annual fee, simple rewards

For example, Arjun spends Rs. 25,000 a month on groceries, fuel, and utilities. He used a travel card for air miles that he never redeemed. He switched to a cashback card that gave 5 per cent back on utilities and groceries. In six months, he earned more cashback than in two years of air miles.

Income and eligibility check

Most mid-tier cards need an annual income of Rs 3-6 lakh. Premium cards require an investment of Rs 8-12 lakh or more. If you apply for a card you don't qualify for, you'll be rejected. This appears on your credit report and can hurt future applications. Check eligibility before you apply.

The credit limit question

A higher credit limit is not always better. If your limit is much higher than your monthly income, you might overspend. Keep your card spending below 30 per cent of your monthly take-home pay.

How to use the card the right way?

Choosing the right card is only half the work. How you use it decides if it helps or harms your finances.

Pay the full outstanding every month

The minimum due is about 5 per cent of your outstanding balance. Paying only this keeps your account active, but the rest accrues interest at 36 per cent to 42 per cent. This is how most people end up in credit card debt.

Understand the billing cycle

Your card has a statement date and a payment due date. Purchases made just after the statement date get an interest-free period of up to 50 days. But purchases made just before the date are available only for a few days. Knowing this helps you time large purchases for maximum interest-free float.

Credit utilisation ratio

Keep it under 30 per cent to maintain a good credit score. If your card limit is Rs. 1 lakh, don’t regularly spend more than Rs 30,000. Spending Rs. 70,000 or more damages your score, even if you pay on time.

For example, Meera always paid her credit card bill on time, but her credit score stayed at 680. Her utilisation was over 75%. She requested an increase in the limit from Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh. Without changing her spending, her utilisation dropped, and her score improved in two months.

When a balance transfer makes sense

If you are carrying a balance on a high-interest card, some banks offer balance transfer schemes at 0 per cent or low interest for three to six months. This can reduce the interest burden, but only if you pay off the transferred amount within the promotional period. Using it as an excuse to spend more on the original card defeats the purpose.

Action checklist

List your top three monthly spending categories before choosing a card.

Calculate the real annual cost.

Check eligibility before applying to avoid unnecessary hard inquiries.

Set up auto-pay for the full outstanding amount every month.

Keep credit utilisation below 30% of your total limit.

Review your card once a year to ensure it still fits your spending habits.

FAQs

What is the true cost once fees and interest are included?

The real cost is the annual fee plus interest, minus rewards you actually use. A 3 per cent monthly rate on Rs. 50,000 costs over Rs. 20,000 in a year, and “0% EMI” often hides processing fees. Always calculate the full picture before chasing rewards.

How does a credit card shape your credit score?

If you use the card wisely, pay in full and on time and keep utilisation low at 30 per cent, it improves your credit score over time. When used poorly with late payments, high utilisation, and multiple applications, it can damage your score and make it harder to get future loans.

When does a balance transfer make sense?

A balance transfer is ideal when you are paying 36 per cent to 42 per cent interest on an existing balance. This transfer offers 0 per cent or low interest for three to six months. Only use it if you can clear the full amount within that period.

Which habits create debt traps?

Paying only the minimum due every month is the biggest trap. The others include using the card for things you cannot afford in cash and ignoring the statement until the due date.