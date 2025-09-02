Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Crypto to unlisted shares: 8 tax returns slip-ups that may cost you

Crypto to unlisted shares: 8 tax returns slip-ups that may cost you

Failing to give tax department information about various assets could lead to penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh

income tax

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

People who give incomplete information in their Income Tax returns (ITR) risk being penalised or even imprisoned, say tax professionals, urging careful scrutiny.
 
Sujit Bangar, founder of TaxBuddy and a former Indian Revenue Service officer, recently wrote about eight areas where taxpayers often slip up. Missing even one can make a return “defective” under the law, he said on X.
 
Tax authorities receive information from banks, brokers and even foreign institutions, enabling them to spot errors in ITR. “For non-disclosure of foreign assets, the penalty itself can touch Rs 10 lakh, with jail terms running up to seven years,” Bangar said.
 
 

Eight disclosures taxpayers must make 

 
Foreign assets (Schedule FA): Indians residing in the country must report overseas bank accounts, securities, insurance, employee stock ownership plans, immovable property, and even signatory rights. Relief exists if the value of non-property assets is below Rs 20 lakh.
 
Foreign income (Schedule FSI): Income earned abroad has to be declared country-wise, along with the nature of income, amount received, and tax already paid.

Also Read

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

When a parent passes away, here's how their tax filing and refunds work

Income Tax

From bank details to e-verification, what really slows down your ITR refund

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Deadline that protects you from tax scrutiny: CA explains the rules

income tax filing

Filing taxes for first time? Step-by-step guide to register on I-T portal

income tax return, ITR, INCOME TAX

Simpler, smarter ITR forms ahead as New Income Tax Act kicks in from April

 
Virtual digital assets: All cryptocurrency or NFT transactions must be reported with purchase date, sale date, cost, and sale value. Importantly, losses here cannot be set off against gains.
 
Unlisted equity shares: Anyone holding unlisted company shares during the year must disclose details such as quantity, face value, cost, and transaction dates.
 
Directorships: Taxpayers serving as company directors must declare their Director Identification Number, company PAN, and whether the company is listed or unlisted.
 
Assets and Liabilities (Schedule AL): Taxpayers with income above Rs 1 crore must furnish a balance sheet of sorts, covering property, jewellery, vehicles, mutual funds, cash, loans, and liabilities.
 
Partnerships (Schedule IF): Partners filing ITR-3 must disclose firm details, name, PAN, shareholding ratio, and remuneration. These figures must tally with the firm’s own filings.
 
Banking and verification: Refund accounts need to be pre-validated with correct IFSC codes. Returns also require e-verification within 30 days, failing which they are treated as not filed.
 
Tax experts stress that omitting information in ITR is no longer easy to hide and can result in defective returns under Section 139(9). The biggest risk lies in foreign assets, which carry the harshest penalties. For taxpayers, the safest bet is to double-check disclosures before hitting ‘submit’.

More From This Section

government bond, bond market

Hold-to-maturity investors may choose G-Secs with matching horizonpremium

Indian Railways

Railway staff with SBI salary accounts to get Rs 1 cr accident insurance

Virtual Credit Cards

No job or income proof? You can get a credit card with your fixed deposit

loan

PNB, Bank of India trim MCLR rates: How decision may help borrowers

SUVs

Sameer lost ₹5 lakh on his stolen SUV: How RTI cover could have saved him

Topics : Income Tax filing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon