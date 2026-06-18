Custom bedrooms to retreats, Indians spend big for a good night's sleep

Part of that flows from a work culture that continues to glorify sleep deprivation, with all-nighters and four-hour sleep schedules often worn as badges of honour, says Vishal Gondal, founder and chief executive officer of GOQii, whose wearable devices track sleep quality alongside other health metrics.

“We celebrate hustle, but often at the cost of recovery. Most adults need between seven and nine hours of quality sleep each night, and chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to increased risks of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, weakened immunity and reduced cognitive performance," he says, adding that the "best steroid for an Olympic athlete before any performance is not a medicine or a drug. It is sleep".

According to Gondal, sleep is not merely a period of rest but a critical biological process. It comprises multiple stages, including deep sleep, which supports physical recovery, and REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep, which is essential for memory consolidation, learning, and emotional regulation. He notes that younger generations, particularly Gen Z, are increasingly struggling with sleep due to excessive screen time, social media engagement, and constant digital stimulation.

As with many other things in this century, sleep research is turning to data for solutions. “You cannot improve what you do not measure,” says Gondal. Modern sleep trackers provide insights into sleep duration, sleep quality, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and recovery patterns, helping users better understand their overall health. They can also help identify potential warning signs of conditions such as sleep apnea, which often goes undiagnosed.

Bespoke bedrooms for unbroken sleep

As sleep increasingly becomes a wellness priority, affluent homeowners are investing heavily in bedrooms designed not just for aesthetics but for better rest.

“A bedroom should not perform. It should simply hold you. Light, material and quiet are the three things that make that possible,” says Mita Mehta, founder and interior stylist-curator of Mita Mehta Studio, a luxury interiors and styling practice that offers personalised, detail-driven residential spaces.

For a truly sleep-focused luxury bedroom, the combined spend on the bed, textiles, lighting and finishes can range between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 40 lakh, and sometimes more, depending on the level of customisation. “People assume the bed is the expense. In reality, it is the layers around it — the textiles, the light, the quiet — that quietly add up to far more,” she says.

Mehta highlights three priorities for good sleep. First, light control. Layered blackout curtains paired with soft sheers and warm, dimmable lighting help the body transition naturally from wakefulness to rest. The second is the use of natural materials. Linen, silk and quality cotton regulate temperature more effectively than synthetic fabrics, while materials such as oak, brass and stone create a sense of calm and grounding. Finally, she advocates what she calls “sensory editing” — removing visual clutter, limiting screens, and using rugs, upholstery, and soft furnishings to absorb noise.

“A bedroom is the one room in a home that should ask nothing of you,” says Mehta. “Everything in it should support stillness.”

The slumber power of correct bedroom lighting

While mattresses and bedding often dominate conversations around sleep, designers say lighting may be one of the most influential — and overlooked — factors affecting how well we rest. “Lighting defines how a bedroom feels and how the body transitions into rest,” says Kapil Bharti, co-founder and director of Wriver, a Gurugram-based luxury furniture and design brand focused on contemporary Indian living. According to him, a sleep-friendly bedroom relies on layered illumination rather than a single light source. Soft ambient lighting creates a calming atmosphere, while bedside and task lighting provide functionality without disrupting the room's sense of tranquillity. “The key is coherence,” says Bharti. “Every light source should work together to create a calm, unified environment rather than visual stimulation.”

For Shashank Nayak, founder of Abner, a design-led lighting brand specialising in architectural and decorative lighting solutions, the focus is not simply on dimming lights but on creating a gradual transition from activity to relaxation. He recommends warm, indirect lighting and avoiding harsh overhead fixtures that can feel jarring at night. “Lighting should help the mind slow down,” says Nayak. “The bedroom needs to function as a buffer between the demands of the day and the restorative state of sleep.”

This philosophy is driving growing interest in circadian rhythm-driven lighting and sleep-focused design among luxury homeowners. Yet Nayak believes the shift is less about technology and more about human experience. “Clients are increasingly asking how a space feels across the day and how it supports natural rhythms,” he says. While automation and smart controls are becoming more common, they are typically introduced only after the fundamental environment has been designed around comfort and wellbeing.

Sleep tourism takes a hold in India

A good night's sleep has become so elusive that people are now travelling — and paying a premium — to reclaim it. From insomnia and anxiety to menopause-related sleep disruption, stress and jet lag, sleep concerns are increasingly shaping wellness travel decisions. According to Mark Sands, vice president of Wellness at Six Senses, a global luxury wellness and hospitality brand known for integrated wellbeing programmes, guests are no longer seeking generic relaxation; they are arriving with a clear objective: to sleep better.

“Sleep tourism began trending at the end of 2022 and continues to grow rapidly,” said Sands. “People are actively investing in how they rest, making sleep not just a wellness priority but a significant economic category.” In response, Six Senses developed Sleep With Six Senses, a science-backed programme created with sleep specialist Dr Michael J. Breus. Guests undergo pre-arrival assessments and sleep tracking before receiving personalised guidance from sleep ambassadors. The programme includes customised sleep environments, pillow menus, natural mattresses, sleep-supportive nutrition, yoga nidra, meditation and low-intensity movement.

“Many guests arrive with insomnia, anxiety-related sleep disorders, stress-induced sleep problems or jet lag,” says Sands. “The goal is not only to improve sleep during their stay but to help them build sustainable habits they can take home.”

Inside India's luxury sleep retreats

At Ananda in the Himalayas, one of India's leading destination wellness retreats, sleep has emerged as one of the fastest-growing reasons guests seek wellness interventions. “We have seen a significant increase in guests arriving specifically to address sleep concerns,” says Dr Naresh Perumbuduri, senior ayurvedic physician at Ananda. “Chronic insomnia, fragmented sleep, irregular sleep cycles and persistent fatigue are among the most common complaints.”

According to him, constant mental stimulation, stress, disrupted routines, and blurred work-life boundaries have contributed to widespread imbalance in the body's natural circadian rhythm. Many guests arrive seeking stress management only to discover that poor sleep lies at the root of their exhaustion.

At Ananda, sleep is viewed not as an isolated issue but as a reflection of deeper physical, mental, and emotional imbalances. “Addressing the perils of poor sleep is an uncompromising step towards a good state of mind,” says Dr Perumbuduri.

The retreat's Sleep Enhancement Programme combines ayurveda, traditional Chinese medicine, yoga, meditation and emotional healing therapies with modern sleep assessments. Guests undergo detailed consultations and personalised evaluations, supported by an FDA-approved sleep assessment ring that tracks sleep architecture, oxygen saturation, heart rate variability and sleep efficiency.

Therapies such as Shirodhara, Abhyanga, acupuncture, yoga nidra and breathwork are tailored for each guest, with the aim of addressing the root causes of sleep disruption rather than simply treating symptoms. According to Dr Perumbuduri, noticeable improvements can often begin within a week, although guests with long-standing sleep issues are generally advised to stay for at least 14 nights. The programme is designed to create lasting behavioural change through personalised routines, lifestyle recommendations and follow-up consultations that continue well beyond the retreat itself. “The objective is not simply to help guests sleep better during their stay, but to equip them with habits and tools that continue supporting their wellbeing long after they leave,” he says.

The simplest sleep fixes cost nothing

Yet for all the sleep trackers, luxury mattresses and wellness retreats, experts insist that the foundation of good sleep still lies in everyday habits. “Wellness is built through the micro choices we make every day,” says Sands. “How we eat, move, manage stress, and engage with technology all influence the quality of our sleep.”