Cyber insurance race heats up as Liberty joins crowded ₹850-crore market

India's cyber insurance market is heating up.

Within the past 18 months, major insurers have rolled out new cyber insurance products, expanded coverage for emerging threats such as ransomware and cyber fraud, and invested heavily in cyber-risk assessment capabilities. The flurry of activity comes as businesses confront a rapidly evolving threat landscape and as cyberattacks become one of the fastest-growing risks facing corporate India.

The latest entrant is Liberty General Insurance, which has launched Liberty Cyber Resolution, a cyber insurance solution aimed at helping organisations tackle increasingly sophisticated cyber threats through a combination of insurance coverage, incident response services and cyber-risk engineering support.

Liberty General Insurance's entry comes at a time when India's cyber insurance market is becoming increasingly competitive. Established players such as ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, Bajaj Allianz and Tata AIG have already built dedicated cyber insurance offerings for businesses, covering everything from ransomware attacks and cyber extortion to business interruption and third-party liabilities.

The launch follows Tata AIG's introduction of CyberEdge last year, a product designed to provide financial and operational support for cyber incidents, including forensic investigations, legal costs, data recovery, extortion payments and business interruption losses.

The growing competition among insurers reflects a market opportunity that is expanding rapidly.

A trillion cyberattacks?

According to data cited by Tata AIG from a Prahar report, India recorded 79 million cyberattacks in 2023. The report projected that the number could rise to one trillion annually by 2033 if current trends continue.

The threat is no longer limited to large corporations.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which often lack sophisticated cybersecurity infrastructure, have become increasingly attractive targets for cybercriminals. Financial fraud, ransomware attacks, business email compromise schemes and data breaches are now affecting organisations across industries.

Evaa Saiwal, Business Head – Liability and Cyber Insurance at PolicyBazaar for Business, says cyber fraud has emerged as one of the fastest-growing risk categories for businesses.

"As businesses become increasingly digital, threat actors are leveraging sophisticated techniques such as phishing, business email compromise, social engineering and fraudulent fund transfer schemes to target corporate assets and operations," she said.

The market is growing fast

Insurers see cyber insurance becoming a mainstream risk-management product rather than a niche corporate offering.

According to Tata AIG, India's cyber insurance market was valued at around ₹850 crore in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of about 25 per cent between 2025 and 2030. The insurer has set itself a target of capturing 25 per cent of the cyber insurance market over the next five years.

Post-pandemic digitalisation has accelerated demand from sectors ranging from IT services and business process outsourcing firms to banks, manufacturers and healthcare providers. Increasing regulatory scrutiny around data protection has also made cyber insurance a boardroom discussion rather than merely an IT concern.

The new generation of cyber policies now extends beyond traditional coverage for data breaches.

Liberty's offering includes coverage for reputational harm, business interruption arising from system failures, supply-chain disruptions, cyber extortion, AI-related exposures and even personal harm protection for senior executives' households.

Similarly, Tata AIG's CyberEdge covers operational technology systems, industrial control systems, cyber crimes and network interruptions lasting up to 120 days after an incident.

Cyber insurance is becoming a service business

One notable shift in the market is that insurers are no longer selling just risk transfer.

Instead, cyber insurance is increasingly bundled with incident response, legal assistance, forensic investigations and cybersecurity advisory services.

Liberty said its Cyber Incident Response Team typically responds within an hour of a reported incident and offers access to digital forensic and incident-response partners across Asia-Pacific. The insurer has also built cyber-risk engineering capabilities using predictive analytics, peer benchmarking and generative AI-based risk assessments.

This evolution reflects a growing recognition that businesses need help before, during and after an attack—not merely compensation once losses occur.

The protection gap problem

Yet even as insurers expand coverage, questions remain about whether the private insurance market alone can absorb the financial impact of a truly catastrophic cyber event.

A white paper by Marsh McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group warned that rapidly evolving cyber threats are beginning to outpace the capacity of traditional insurance solutions. The report highlighted events such as mass malware attacks, widespread cloud-service outages and critical infrastructure failures as scenarios that could generate losses far beyond what insurers can comfortably absorb.

The report argued that some cyber risks may ultimately require public-private partnerships similar to those used in terrorism or natural-disaster insurance schemes.

John Doyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marsh McLennan, said the insurance industry and governments need to work together to address the growing cyber protection gap.

Zurich Group CEO Mario Greco similarly warned that large-scale cyber incidents pose accumulation risks that cannot be borne by the private sector alone.

The next frontier

For now, insurers are betting that demand will continue to surge.

Coverage limits today range from a few crore rupees for smaller organisations to several hundred crore rupees for large enterprises, depending on risk profile and cybersecurity preparedness. Policies are increasingly being underwritten based on assessments of cybersecurity controls, data exposure and operational resilience. "Cyber insurance is typically purchased following an assessment of the organization’s cybersecurity controls, data exposure and operational risk landscape, making it an integral component of a broader enterprise risk management and cyber resilience strategy," said Evaa Saiwal, business head - liability and cyber insurance, PolicyBazaar for Business.