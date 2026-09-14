Daughter can inherit father's property despite mother's remarriage: HC

A widow’s remarriage may have affected her own inheritance rights under the old Hindu Succession Act, but it did not wipe out her daughter’s independent right to inherit from her deceased father, the Madras High Court has ruled.

The judgment is significant for families dealing with ancestral or joint family property. It is because it makes a clear distinction between the rights of a widow and those of the deceased man’s other Class I legal heirs.

The case concerned Lalithamani, whose father Venkatesan had an interest in joint family property. After Venkatesan’s death, his widow remarried. His family argued that because of the remarriage, his undivided share in the property should revert to the remaining coparceners rather than pass to his daughter.

The court rejected this argument and held that Lalithamani, being her father’s daughter and a Class I legal heir, could inherit his coparcenary interest. The judgment was delivered by Justice P.B. Balaji on August 25, 2026.

Why did the mother’s remarriage matter?

The dispute arose because the succession in this case was governed by the unamended Section 24 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

Before Section 24 was omitted through the 2005 amendment, it provided that certain widows, including the widow of a pre-deceased son, would be disqualified from inheriting if they had remarried when succession opened.

This old provision was central to the case. It meant that Venkatesan’s widow could not claim his share after her remarriage. However, the court held that this disqualification applied to the widow herself. It did not extinguish Venkatesan’s share or transfer it automatically to the other members of the joint family.

Jahnavi Kohli, partner and head of Private Client Practice at ANB Legal, said the court distinguished Section 24 from situations covered by Section 25, where a person can be completely disqualified from succession.

Under Section 24, she said, the deceased son’s coparcenary interest was not extinguished. It remained available to other preferential Class I heirs, including his children.

Aadisha Shetty of ANB Legal said the judgment establishes that a widow’s remarriage does not cause the deceased son’s share to revert to the other coparceners. The daughter could therefore inherit the estate and deal with the property legally.

Daughter’s right was independent

The key point is that a disqualification affecting one heir cannot automatically disqualify another heir.

In this case, Venkatesan’s widow did not claim his share after her remarriage. Lalithamani, however, claimed her father’s interest as his daughter.

Apoorva Pandey, advocate, Delhi High Court, said the judgment clarifies that the remarriage of the widow does not extinguish the coparcenary interest of the pre-deceased son. Since the daughter was the only Class I legal heir in the case, she was entitled to inherit the entire coparcenary interest.

Syed Moosa, associate, PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said a Class I heir has an independent right to inherit from the deceased. A widow’s remarriage may affect her own entitlement, but it cannot be used to take away the daughter’s lawful share.

Shashank Agarwal, founder, Legum Solis, said the ruling reinforces the principle that a child’s inheritance rights cannot ordinarily be defeated merely because the surviving parent changes their marital status. He added that the rights of the widow and those of the deceased’s children have to be considered separately.

What does this mean for property disputes?

The judgment is particularly relevant where a family argues that a remarried widow’s loss of inheritance rights means the deceased man’s property should automatically return to the wider joint family.

Rohit Jain, managing partner, Singhania & Co., said the court clarified that the erstwhile Section 24 was confined to the specified widows. Remarriage could affect the widow’s own right, but it could not extinguish the deceased coparcener’s share or take away the daughter’s independent right as a Class I heir.

B. Shravanth Shanker, managing partner, B. Shanker Advocates LLP, said the case underlines a broader legal principle: A disqualification is not a licence for another person to appropriate property that would otherwise belong to the rightful heir.

Important: This was an old-law case

Homebuyers and families should not read the judgment as saying that a widow who remarries today automatically loses inheritance rights.

Section 24 of the Hindu Succession Act was omitted in 2005. Therefore, the remarriage restriction discussed by the Madras High Court relates to the law applicable to the succession in this particular case, not to a general rule currently disqualifying remarried widows.

Inheritance has to be determined by the law applicable when succession opens and by the individual status of each legal heir. A condition affecting one heir cannot, by itself, erase the independent succession rights of another.