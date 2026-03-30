DDA sells over 700 flats in Delhii in 2 days under Narela Housing Schemes

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has recorded strong early demand for its latest housing schemes in Narela, with over 700 flats booked within just two days of launch, according to an official statement.

The DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025 This is a housing scheme designed specifically for present and retired central and state government employees. Its headline feature is a 25% discount on flat prices — a concession aimed at making homeownership in Delhi accessible to public sector workers who may not otherwise afford market-rate properties in the city. Under this scheme, the DDA recently added 936 additional flats in Pocket 6, Sector A1-A4, Narela. Bookings opened on March 26 — timed to coincide with Ram Navami — and drew an immediate response, with over 400 flats booked in the first two days alone. Ready-to-move-in units are available in 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK configurations, with 1 BHK flats starting at approximately Rs 33.51 lakh after the applicable discount. This is a housing scheme designed specifically for present and retired central and state government employees. Its headline feature is a 25% discount on flat prices — a concession aimed at making homeownership in Delhi accessible to public sector workers who may not otherwise afford market-rate properties in the city. The bookings began on March 26, coinciding with Ram Navami, and saw a swift response from both retirees and general homebuyers.

DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana: Details of housing scheme

Launched alongside DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana, the DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026 targets low-income group (LIG) buyers from the general public. A total of 1,944 LIG flats were offered in Sector G7/G8, Narela, of which over 300 have already been sold.

Both schemes are concentrated in Narela, a satellite township in north Delhi that DDA has been developing as a planned residential zone.

The allocations for DDA flats follow a first-come, first-served basis, and the window is closing soon.

Applications under the Karmayogi scheme remain open only until March 31, 2026.

Prospective buyers can apply through the following steps:

1. Visit the DDA's official portal at https://eservices.dda.org.in

2. Select the Karmayogi Awaas Yojana link

3. Register and complete the application form

4. Submit the booking amount of approximately Rs 50,000, or as specified under the scheme rules

Scheme-Wise Booking Details

Under the DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, aimed at retired government employees:

936 flats were offered in Pocket 6, Sector A1–A4, Narela

Over 400 flats were booked within two days

Meanwhile, under the DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026, targeting the general public:

1,944 LIG (Low-Income Group) flats were launched in Sector G7/G8

More than 300 flats have already been sold

Narela Emerging as a New Housing Hub

Located in North Delhi, Narela is increasingly being positioned as a modern sub-city, with improved infrastructure and growing residential development.

Officials said the strong response reflects rising buyer confidence in the area’s long-term potential, especially among:

First-time homebuyers

Low- and middle-income households

Retired government employees

Push from Policy and Planning

The DDA attributed the momentum to continued policy push and planning under the guidance of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The authority noted that the schemes are part of a broader effort to:

Improve affordable housing supply

Decongest central Delhi

Develop self-sustained urban clusters

What It Signals

The quick uptake of flats points to a few key trends in Delhi’s housing market:

Affordable housing demand remains strong, especially in peripheral areas

Buyers are increasingly willing to consider emerging micro-markets like Narela

Government-backed schemes continue to play a critical role in driving housing access