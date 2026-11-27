Ranveer Singh's parents, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, along with actor Deepika Padukone and associated entities, have registered two 99-year lease deeds with Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra West, Mumbai. Registration records accessed by Liases Foras show a consideration of ₹5 crore against each deed. Both deeds were registered on 17 November 2026. The first was executed in April 2026, and a late-registration fine was paid on it. The deeds give the lessees exclusive use of specified areas and access rights at the society on Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road, Bandstand, according to property documents accessed by Liases Foras. The first deed covers the terrace above the 19th floor (about 2,045 sq ft), a swimming pool and exercise facilities to be built there by the lessees, and an exclusive lift. It runs for 99 years from 1 April 2026 and includes a ₹2 crore interest-free security deposit, refundable at the end of the lease.

The second deed records a non-refundable premium of ₹5 crore for additional exclusive areas, for 99 years from 13 November 2026. It grants a right of way over a 151.60 sq m strip of land from Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road. It also allows common areas already allotted to the lessees to be converted using surplus FSI, subject to MCGM approval, with all costs borne by the lessees.

The lessees are KA Enterprises LLP, Anju Jugjeetsingh Bhavnani, KA Family Trust through trustee Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone individually, and Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP. Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani signed for Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP and, under a power of attorney, on Deepika Padukone's behalf.

The society's special general body meeting on 12 November 2026 unanimously approved leasing the additional areas for 99 years and authorised office-bearers to seek municipal permissions.