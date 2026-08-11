Delhi HC on PPF: Can a parent withdraw money from a child's account?

A parent may open and operate a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account for a minor child but that does not mean the money belongs to the parent. The Delhi High Court has underlined this distinction while ruling in a dispute between a father and his daughter, holding that savings made in the child’s name cannot be used to meet the parent’s separate maintenance obligations.

The court directed restoration of Rs 8,13,853.79, along with 8 per cent interest, to the daughter, Shamli Kawatra. The case, Sudhir Kawatra versus Shamli Kawatra, draws an important line between a child’s long-term savings and the day-to-day financial responsibility of a parent.

The ruling is relevant for families who open investments in a minor’s name but continue to control the account until the child becomes an adult.

What happened?

Sudhir opened a PPF account in Shamli’s name in 1999 when she was a minor. The account was subsequently closed and the entire corpus was withdrawn in 2016.

When Shamli approached the bank after the expected maturity of the investment, she found that the account had already been closed. She challenged the withdrawal and sought recovery of the amount.

The father argued, among other things, that he had been paying maintenance for his daughter and that the PPF money could be considered against those payments. The dispute eventually reached the Delhi High Court after a lower court ordered him to return the corpus with interest.

The High Court upheld that order.

PPF money is not a parent’s property

The key issue was not simply whether the father, as guardian, could operate the account. It was who was ultimately entitled to the money.

Charmi Khurana, associate at PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said a natural guardian has a duty not only to look after a minor but also to protect the child’s property and financial interests.

“Where a guardian opens, contributes to, operates or otherwise controls an investment made in the name of the minor, the investment is held for the benefit of the child and not for the personal benefit of the guardian,” she said.

According to Khurana, this principle is also reflected in Section 88 of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, which deals with situations where a person acting in a fiduciary capacity gains a financial advantage while being bound to protect another person's interests.

The Delhi High Court applied this fiduciary principle in the present case, she said, and held that the father’s control over the account did not give him beneficial ownership of the corpus.

Maintenance and savings are two different things

The most important takeaway for families is the distinction between maintenance and investment corpus.

Maintenance covers the expenses involved in bringing up a child. A PPF corpus, by contrast, is a long-term financial asset created for the child’s future.

“The important distinction drawn by the Delhi High Court is between a ‘corpus’ or investment created in a child's name for her future benefit and ‘maintenance’, which represents day-to-day expenditure and is an independent parental responsibility,” said Aditya Chopra, managing partner at law firm The Victoriam Legalis.

Chopra pointed out that the court did not hold that the withdrawal itself was illegal under the PPF framework. Instead, it examined the entitlement to the money.

“The court held that, though savings in PPF Account were made by the father, the same were for the benefit of the daughter, to which she was entitled upon attaining the age of majority,” he said.

The court also rejected the father’s attempt to adjust around Rs 6 lakh paid as maintenance against the daughter’s PPF entitlement.

Apoorva Pandey, advocate at the Delhi High Court, said a parent cannot appropriate or adjust a child’s investment to discharge an independent legal obligation to maintain the child.

“Where funds are invested in the child’s name for the child’s benefit, the parent, even as guardian, holds such funds in a fiduciary capacity and cannot utilise them to offset maintenance obligations,” she said

What does this mean for parents?

The ruling does not mean that a guardian can never operate a minor’s investment account. The critical question is why the money is being withdrawn and whether the transaction is genuinely for the child’s benefit.

Parmeet Singh, advocate at the Delhi High Court, said the governing principle under Section 8 of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956, is that a natural guardian must act for the benefit of the minor or the minor’s estate.

“A guardian's control over their ward's property is custodial, not ownership,” Singh said.

He added that a parent cannot treat an investment made for a child as a rainy-day fund to meet an obligation that the parent already owes independently.

This distinction could become particularly important where money from a minor’s account is proposed to be used for household expenses. If the withdrawal is partly for the child and partly for general family needs, determining whether it provides an “evident advantage” to the child may require closer scrutiny, Singh said.

Keep records of investments in a child’s name

The ruling also has a practical lesson for families. Parents who invest for their children should maintain clear records showing the account holder, contributions, withdrawals and the purpose for which any withdrawal was made.

Raheel Patel, partner at Gandhi Law Associates, said the judgement reinforces that a parent or guardian cannot treat a minor’s PPF account as their own merely because they operated it.

“Money deposited in a child’s PPF belongs exclusively to the child, and any unauthorised withdrawal can invite civil consequences, including restitution of the entire amount,” Patel said.

Supriya Majumdar, partner at Elarra Law Offices, said the ruling also separates the father’s maintenance responsibility towards his child from his liability towards his wife.

“The corpus created for safeguarding the future of the child is solely meant for such purposes,” she said, adding that neither maintenance obligation can be cited as a reason to misuse the child’s PPF savings.

What PPF investors should take away

For parents opening a PPF or another long-term investment in a minor’s name, the Delhi High Court ruling reinforces three principles:

Guardian does not mean owner: Operating or controlling the account does not automatically confer beneficial ownership.

Child’s corpus is separate: Long-term savings created in the child’s name cannot simply be treated as the parent’s money.

Maintenance remains a separate responsibility: A parent cannot ordinarily set off maintenance payments against the child’s investment corpus.

The judgement goes beyond the individual family dispute. It serves as a reminder that when parents invest in a child’s name, they are creating an asset for the child’s future — and their role as guardian carries a corresponding duty to protect that asset.