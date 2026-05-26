Delhi may soon offer ₹13 lakh health cover for children with disabilities

For thousands of parents raising children with autism, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and other disabilities, healthcare costs in Delhi can quietly run into lakhs of rupees every year — from surgeries and therapies to wheelchairs, hearing devices and long-term rehabilitation. Now, the Delhi Government is considering a major relief measure that could significantly ease that burden.

The government is planning a health insurance scheme offering coverage of up to ₹13 lakh for children with disabilities, a move that could become a financial lifeline for families struggling with the rising cost of specialised medical care and long-term treatment.

The proposed initiative aims to support children with special needs by covering expenses related to operations, hospital treatment, medical procedures and essential equipment required for their care, an official told PTI.

"The proposal to provide assistance of Rs 13 lakh to children with disabilities is currently being examined at multiple administrative levels. Discussions are underway about the implementation framework, and the Delhi Cabinet would soon take up the matter. The objective is to ensure that no child with disabilities is denied quality healthcare because of financial constraints," he said.

Families often spend lakhs of rupees on surgeries, therapies and assistive devices, and this scheme is intended to reduce that burden significantly, the official said.

The government is also considering linking the scheme with empanelled hospitals and rehabilitation centres to ensure seamless access to treatment and specialised care, he added.

This could become especially important for families who not only struggle with affordability but also with finding specialised care facilities and disability-friendly healthcare infrastructure.

The proposed scheme is expected to cover a wide range of disabilities, including blindness, low vision, deafness, locomotor disability, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, mental illness, muscular dystrophy, speech and language disability, multiple sclerosis, sickle cell disease and multiple disabilities.

If implemented, the scheme could become one of the more significant state-backed disability healthcare support initiatives in India. It would also add to existing welfare measures already available for persons with disabilities in Delhi. At present, the social welfare department provides monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 under its scheme for persons with special needs. The Delhi Transport Corporation also offers free bus travel for visually impaired persons, while attendants accompanying those with complete blindness are eligible for concession benefits.

But healthcare remains one of the biggest long-term challenges for such families because disability-related care is often lifelong, recurring and expensive. Many parents worry not only about immediate treatment costs but also about future rehabilitation, therapy continuity and long-term care support for their children. With inputs from PTI