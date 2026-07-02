Delhi-NCR premium housing sales jump 30% in Q1; Rs 1-cr homes dominate

Delhi-NCR's premium residential market is entering a structurally stronger growth phase, with housing sales in the region rising 30 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, driven by rising incomes, infrastructure development and sustained demand from affluent homebuyers, according to a report by Equirus Securities.

The brokerage said the premiumisation trend has become increasingly evident, with homes priced above Rs 1 crore accounting for nearly 71 per cent of all residential transactions in the region during the January-March quarter.

At the same time, new residential launches increased 64 per cent year-on-year, indicating developers remain confident of demand despite signs of moderation in the broader housing market.

The report attributes the strong momentum to a combination of robust employment growth, rising household incomes and major infrastructure projects, including the Dwarka Expressway and the Noida International Airport, which are expanding Delhi-NCR's premium residential catchment and enhancing its long-term investment appeal.

"India's premium residential market is entering a structurally stronger growth phase, supported by rising household incomes, lifestyle-led demand for larger homes and increasing participation from end-users and NRI/HNI buyers," said CA Jainam Shah, Analyst – Infra, Real Estate & Logistics at Equirus Securities.

Premium homes buck broader slowdown

While Equirus expects the overall residential market to transition into a more moderate phase because of macroeconomic uncertainties, softer white-collar hiring and a higher base, it believes the premium housing segment is likely to remain resilient.

According to the report, buyer demand is increasingly shifting towards quality-led developments, with purchasers prioritising established brands, timely execution, financial strength, governance standards and differentiated products over speculative gains.

The brokerage said developers such as Max Estates, ATS, DLF and Oberoi Realty are well positioned to benefit from these structural shifts because of their execution track record, premium offerings and disciplined balance sheets.

NRI demand remains a key growth driver

The report noted that NRI and high-net-worth individual (HNI) participation has emerged as one of the key demand drivers for premium housing.

Although geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could temporarily moderate overseas investments into Indian real estate, Equirus expects NRI participation to continue growing over the long term, aided by rupee depreciation, stronger confidence in regulated projects and the preference for branded developers.

Developers with strong brands, consistent execution, healthy launch pipelines and recurring rental income are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries, it added. Going forward, NRI participation is expected to grow consistently, supported by rupee depreciation and rising confidence in regulated, well-executed projects, positioning NRIs as an increasingly important pillar of premium housing demand over the next phase of growth. The developers best positioned to benefit from this trend are those with a long-established brand, a consistent execution history and a healthy launch pipeline that sustains sales momentum without over-relying on any single project. A steady collection trajectory, coupled with disciplined business development through selective land acquisitions in markets with proven demand economics, will remain critical. Developers with a meaningful rental or annuity asset base are also likely to benefit from stable recurring cash flows, providing greater financial resilience and valuation support," Shah added.

Broader sector remains upbeat

The optimism around premium housing comes amid a strong investment cycle in Indian real estate.

According to Equirus' June 2026 sector report, institutional real estate investments in India rose 37 per cent year-on-year to $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2026, while premium housing demand continued to support earnings at listed developers such as Godrej Properties and Sobha.

Equirus said the convergence of infrastructure-led growth, rising incomes, evolving buyer preferences and sustained NRI participation is likely to support the next phase of Delhi-NCR's residential market, with organised developers focused on execution and premium offerings expected to outperform.