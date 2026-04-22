Delhi's pink smart card: How 5 lakh women are saving upto ₹2000 on travel

Over 5.3 lakh women in Delhi are now using the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ for free bus travel, marking a significant shift in how urban transport subsidies are delivered and tracked. The development, reported by PTI, highlights both rising adoption and the growing role of digital mobility systems in easing household expenses.

Launched on March 2 by President Droupadi Murmu, the card, also referred to as the Pink National Common Mobility (PNCM) card, allows women and transgender persons to travel free of cost on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

From paper tickets to digital subsidy

The Pink Saheli card replaces the earlier model of paper-based free tickets with a tap-and-go system built on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework. This is part of the broader ‘One Nation, One Card’ initiative aimed at integrating multiple transport systems.

For users, the shift is operationally simple:

Tap the card on electronic ticketing machines while boarding

No need to collect or retain paper tickets

Seamless access across eligible public transport services

Officials told PTI that all 5.3 lakh cards issued so far are actively in use, indicating strong uptake among beneficiaries..

Direct impact on household budgets

Free public transport is not merely a mobility benefit, it directly alters monthly cash flows, particularly for lower- and middle-income households.

For a working woman commuting daily, transport costs can range between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 per month in a city like Delhi. Eliminating this expense:

Frees up disposable income

Reduces dependence on private transport or shared autos

Improves access to jobs and education

In households with multiple female commuters, the cumulative savings can be meaningful. This is especially relevant at a time when urban cost of living pressures, rent, utilities, and food inflation are already straining budgets.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted, as per PTI, that the scheme is “easing the financial burden on households” while also supporting women’s independence.

Gendered economics of mobility

Access to safe and affordable transport has a direct correlation with workforce participation among women. High commuting costs and safety concerns are often cited as barriers to employment.

By removing the cost element, the scheme attempts to address one side of the equation. Officials emphasised, according to PTI, that improved accessibility can expand opportunities in education and employment.

However, the financial benefit alone does not fully resolve structural issues. For sustained impact, complementary measures, such as last-mile connectivity and safety infrastructure remain critical.

(with inputs from PTI)